The celebrity babies of 2023 come in after a year of famous births in 2022—the year of the “nepo baby”, as declared by Vulture. Stars like Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews grew their families even more. At the same time, celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and Post Malone became parents for the first time.

Nick Cannon continued to populate the earth with his 12th child—his fifth with Alyssa Scott, who is one of six baby mommas. After telling Entertainment Tonight that he’s not opposed to growing his clan even more, needless to say, we should probably expect more Nick Cannon offspring in 2023. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not’,” he said. “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” he shared. “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive.”

So, who are the celebrity babies of 2023? Read on for all the stars, actors, sports stars and singers who have given birth and welcomed kids so far this year.

Sarah Snook

A successor indeed? Sarah Snook just had her first baby with her husband Dave Lawson. After the Succession series finale, the Australian actress posted on her Instagram a picture of her on the Max Succession page with her little one. “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me,” she captioned the post. “The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.”

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support”

Snook debuted her baby bump at the Succession season 4 premiere on March 20, 2023. The star who plays Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy in the show wore a black dress with a silver cardigan to mark the end and last season of the highly successful HBO show in New York City.

“It’s exciting! I feel great,” Snook told Entertainment Tonight at Jazz at Lincoln Center. She shared that she’s currently 32 weeks along and confirmed she was pregnant while filming season four. Though the actress said her bump isn’t “super-big” onscreen.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro just revealed that he just had his seventh child at the age of 79. He was promoting his latest film About My Father when he was asked about his own parenting styles by ET Canada. He said that his love language is “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff.” De Niro’s oldest child is 51 years old adopted daughter Drena De Niro from his first marriage with Diahnne Abbott.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.” The interviewer also mentioned that he had six kids when De Niro corrected them. “Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.” Though he doesn’t consider himself “cool dad,” unlike his character in his film.

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum just gave birth to her second child. She announced the birth on her Instagram with cute little footprints of her newborn, a baby bump and half of her son’s face. “04.05.23 On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” she captioned the photo. The photo also revealed that he was born weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces, measuring at 19.5 inches. The sign also confirmed that the infant was born at 10:40 in the morning. The Shameless star also used the same way to announce her first child’s birth two years ago. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 a.m., we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she shared on Instagram, at the time.

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child on March 30, 2023. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓 Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did,” she wrote in the announcement post on Instagram. A source close to Cuoco exclusively told People the two are “overjoyed and pretty obsessed with their baby girl.” “Kaley already loves being a mom,” the insider said. “She keeps sharing pictures of Matilda with friends.”

Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero just welcomed in their first child together. The Jane the Virgin star was seen walking around with her newborn via pictures from Page Six. It’s not known when the baby was born exactly, but the little one is already getting some sunlight with their mama.

The Not Yet Dead actress announced her pregnancy on her 38th birthday. “This birthday hits different. ❤️,” she posted On July 28, 2022 with a positive pregnancy test. She shared actor shared a video montage set to the song “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott with a voiceover that says, “Anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you.” Weeks leading up to her birth, she teased it out with a post asking whether or not her new show or the baby will come out first.

“Just a few things I’ve been doing while 40 plus weeks pregnant,” she posted on Instagram on January 25, 2023 with the hashtag #StopAskingMyDueDate “Lets take some bets on what comes first, the tv show or the baby?!?!? Not Dead yet airs Feb 8th on @abcnetwork @notdeadyetabc”

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson just welcomed their first child together on February 25, 2023. The Nope star made a sweet Instagram carousel to show off her and her BF’s new lives as parents. She posted in corresponding photos, “1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The True Jackson VP alum hosted Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have certainly “been busy”—they just welcomed baby number four. The rather private couple made the announcement via a rather cryptic Instagram post shared on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, 2023, showing Lively noticably sans baby bump. We don’t have any more details yet as to the baby’s sex or name, but Reynolds said in an interview on the Today show on November 7, 2022: “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping for that.”

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa just welcomed their first child together on February 2, 2023. The couple confirmed their son’s birth on Instagram. “Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek told Us Weekly. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.” “We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5,” he added. “My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

“Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23,” the Flip or Flop star shared via social media. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.” The couple talked to People on July 13, 2022, about how they were surprised when they found out about the pregnancy. “It was a huge shock,” Heather said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.” She continued, “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

Heather is a stepmother to Tarek’s children with his ex-wife Christina Hall. Tarek has two children, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6. Tarek was elated about the announcement. “I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited,”

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child together. A source told People that the musician and model had their baby on January 30, 2023.

People and Us Weekly confirmed the pregnancy in 2022. The Maroon 5 frontman and his Victoria’s Secret model wife already have two daughters, Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. Adam and Behati married in July 2014 after almost two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, in 2016. Their second child, a daughter named Gio Grace, was born in 2018. News broke that Adam and Behati were expecting their third child together after the Victoria’s Secret model was photographed with a baby bump in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2022. Days later, Behati confirmed the news with an Instagram photo of her and her baby bump. “Recent,” she captioned the post. Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal after the pregnancy announcement after model Sumner Stroh claimed that she was “having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she posted on TikTok. “At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Sumner shared another screenshot of a direct message from Adam in which he asked if he and Behati could name their third child after her. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Adam wrote. Sumner continued in the TikTok, “I was like, ‘I’m in hell. I have to be in hell at this point.’ My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated.”

Adam denied the rumors shortly after. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he posted on Instagram. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he continued. “In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum just welcomed their first child together. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris made a statement to People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She announced the big news on her Instagram with a picture of baby hand holding her hand and captioned the post, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

In December 2022, the “Stars Are Blind” artist revealed her plans to have a family with Carter after they got married in February 2021. “We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she told the outlet. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their first child, confirmed by People on January 22, 2023. We don’t have any details on when the baby was born, but we do know it’s a girl thanks to Smith-Petersen’s moving speech at a memorial service for Keough’s mom, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” said Smith-Petersen reading the words of his wife, who starred in Prime Video’s adaptation of the bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six.

Meghan McCain & Ben Domenech

Ex-The View co-host Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their second child on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She told the Daily Mail: “Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family! Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

Her husband Ben added: “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.” Meghan’s mother Cindy told the tabloid: “The whole family is over the moon to welcome our newest bundle of joy, Clover. Words can’t describe how excited I am to provide my granddaughter with all the love in the world.”

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Two years after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child. The “All of Me” singer made the happy announcement on Friday, January 13, 2023, to fans at a private concert. “What a blessed day,” he said, according to people tweeting from the event. The singer added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital, per People.

“They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road,” a source close to the couple told People. “Chrissy and the baby are doing well.” In October 2020, Teigen and Legend announced they’d suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post. She continued: “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital, but we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, secretly welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Her mother, Sharon, confirmed the news on January 3, 2023, during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk. She also revealed the little boy’s name is Sidney, presumably named after his father. “So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon shared of Kelly’s experience as a new mom.

Kelly announced she was pregnant in May 2022 stating: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜.”

