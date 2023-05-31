Al Pacino, 83, Is Expecting His 4th Child With His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend

Buns in the oven. The celebrity pregnancies of 2023 include Jessie J, Clare Danes and more stars who are expecting babies this year.

The celebrity pregnancies of 2023 come after a year of famous baby births from couples like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson; Rihanna and A$AP Rocky; and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son, in March 2022. “Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 about her favorite part about being a mother. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

Jonas and Turner welcomed their second child together, a daughter, in July 2022. Their first child, a daughter named Willa, was born in 2020. Before the birth of their second child, Turner told Elle UK in May 2022 about why she wanted to be a mother again. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

But that was 2022. Read on for the celebrity pregnancies of 2023 so far and which stars are expecting babies this year.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino and his partner Noor Alfallah are expecting a little one on the way. TMZ was the first to report. His rep confirmed to People, E! News and The Hollywood Reporter that the 83-year-old will have his fourth child with the 29-year-old producer and that she is 8 months pregnant. The Godfather actor has three children: daughter Julie Marie, 33 with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

He talked about parenting in a profile in the New Yorker in 2014. “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy on fashion’s biggest night: the Met Gala! On the red carpet, she told Today “This is the first time I’m sharing the news, so it’s so special. I couldn’t imagine a more special place.” She wore an outfit in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld—the fashion mogul who influenced the industry and was the inspiration for the theme that night. The pearls and bodycon Loewe dress accentuated her baby bump and she brought along her husband Joshua Kushner. They welcomed their firstborn Levi in March 2021.

Serena Williams

Newly retired tennis GOAT Serena Williams just announced that she’s pregnant at the Met Gala as well! She broke the news on the Vogue live stream of the Met Gala and captioned a post after the ball with: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

She and her husband Alexis Ohanian have one child together Olympia. In her essay announcing her retirement, she wrote, “In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her. The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia.”

Sarah Snook

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Iconic like her character. Sarah Snook showed off her baby bump at the Succession season 4 premiere on March 20, 2023. The star who plays Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy in the show wore a black dress with a silver cardigan to mark the end and last season of the highly successful HBO show in New York City.

“It’s exciting! I feel great,” Snook told Entertainment Tonight at Jazz at Lincoln Center. She shared that she’s currently 32 weeks along and confirmed she was pregnant while filming season four. Though the actress said her bump isn’t “super-big” onscreen.

She’s expecting her first child with Dave Lawson who she married in 2021. She told Vogue Australia that the romance happened during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard,” she said.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan announced that she was pregnant with her first child on March 14, 2023. She posted on her Instagram a photo of a baby outfit that had “Coming Soon…” printed on it. “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” she captioned the post. Her rep told Page Six, “She is feeling great and she is thrilled.”

The pregnancy announcement comes almost a year after Lindsay confirmed her marriage to Bader Shammas. She posted a picture of her with her studded ring and Bader on her Instagram in the early morning of July 2, 2022. She captioned the post, “❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.” A rep of Lindsay confirmed to HollywoodLife that the two are indeed married, “Yes, Lindsay Lohan is married.”

Constance Wu

Image: Instagram

Constance Wu is expecting her second child! The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile star posted on her Instagram on February 21, 2022 where she poses with her pregnant belly and captioned, “Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.”

The Crazy Rich Asians actress was spotted a week before her confirmation with a baby bump on a walk in pictures taken by Page Six and the Daily Mail. The Fresh Off The Boat actress has a daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner. When asked about what kinds of shows she would want to do she said, “I started my TV career doing a family show, which was amazing,”she said while promoting Lyle Lyle Crocodile. “And I really loved being on that show. And so it’s wonderful to be able to do that again. And now that I have a kid, it’s something I can hopefully share with her.”She added, “If she could sit still for more than 10 minutes, which is not yet but hopefully someday soon, she’s only 2!”

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced that they were expecting on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day. On February 14, 2023, the Miss Universe Paraguay posted a photo of her baby bump along with her and the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer’s hand on top of her baby bump. She captioned the photo, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️” The pregnancy announcement comes weeks after their wedding on January 28, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The couple announced their relationship in 2022 when Anthony posted a picture of them together in an airplane on Instagram with the caption: “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They announced their engagement two months later at a dinner party at Sexy Fish in Miami. This is the model’s first child, however the Latin Grammy-award winning artist has six children including twins shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Rihanna

Getty Images

In an electrifying Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna confirmed she’s pregnant with baby number two. In an incredible red jumpsuit, the Barbadian superstar—in her first live performance in seven years—sent social media into a frenzy by showing off what looked to be a baby bump. Later, her representatives confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. She hasn’t revealed any other details but she did welcome her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

In a press conference for the Super Bowl on February 8, 2023, Rihanna was asked by Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis about how she made the decision to perform at the legendary Half-Time stage. “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.” But Rihanna said that becoming a mom gave her the energy to take on the big event, especially with her nine-month-old son watching. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara

Another one is on the way! Meghan Trainor announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. The couple announced they were expecting on The Today Show on January 30, 2023. “I’m pregnant! We did it!” The “Made You Look” artist also revealed she’ll be releasing a book titled Dear Future Mama on April 25, 2023. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰,” she captioned the Instagram post with her sonogram pictures.

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” Trainor shared of her first pregnancy to Today. “It was also Covid times so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.” The “All About That Bass” singer also hinted at the announcement on her TikTok which shows her friends and family reacting to a “secret I’ve been keeping for the past few months.” She also told People, “What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

Brendon Urie

Brendon Urie announced that he’s expecting his first child with his wife, Sarah Orzechowski. In the same announcement where he announced the disbandment of his longtime band Panic! at the Disco, he said that will put all his energy into making a family. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard… Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!” the singer shared. “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

Urie then added, “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more.” Urie and Orzechowski married in 2011.

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace made an official announcement on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.

In a later post shared to Instagram of their son August kissing her pregnant belly, Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.” Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is pregnant with her first child. The tennis champ went on social media to share an ultrasound photo. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she captioned on Instagram. Osaka will be taking a break from tennis playing and get back to the court in 2024.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” Osaka tweeted Wednesday, including a picture of an ultrasound. “I know that I have much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at [Australian Open] 2024.”

Jessie J

Jessie J is pregnant with her first child a year after she suffered a miscarriage. She announced the news with an Instagram video on January 6, 2023, of her showing her pregnancy test, sonogram and baby bump. The video was set to her song “Sunflower.” “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me 🫂 Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️,” she captioned the post.

The pregnancy came a year after Jessie J revealed in an Instagram post in November 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage before a scheduled concert in Los Angeles. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” she wrote at the time. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔.”

Jessica Batten & Ben McGrath

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is pregnant with her and her husband Ben McGrath’s first child. Batten, who starred on season one of Love Is Blind, announced the news with an Instagram photo on January 5, 2023, of McGrath hugging her baby bump. “New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨ Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023🙏✨ We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️ Ahh!!!” she captioned the post. Batten and McGrath married in August 2022 after two years of dating. McGrath has two children from a previous relationship. Before her relationship with McGrath, Batten was engaged to Mark Cuevas on Love Is Blind season one.

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is pregnant with his and his girlfriend Tia Blanco’s first child. Jenner announced the news with an Instagram video of the sonogram on January 2, 2023. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!” he captioned the post.

Jenner and Blanco confirmed their relationship in June 2022 after sparking dating rumors in April 2022. The pregnancy comes three years after Jenner separated from his wife and The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlyn Carte in 2019.

Clare Danes & Hugh Dancy

Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images.

Clare Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People on January 8, 2022. Danes and Dancy’s first child, a son named Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, was born in 2012. Their second child, a daughter named, Rowan Dancy, was born in 2018.

Ireland Baldwin & RAC

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant with her and her boyfriend RAC’s first child. She announced the news with an Instagram photo of her sonogram on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. “Happy New Year ❤️,” she captioned the post. RAC, a musician whose real name is André Allen Anjos, also shared the Instagram post on his account. Baldwin later confirmed her pregnancy on her Instagram Story in response to followers who thought she was pulling a prank by sharing a photo of a puppy rather than a human baby. “It’s not a dog lol,” she wrote. Baldwin also later shared a photo of her experiencing morning sickness next to a toilet, telling her friends and family that if they’ve had issues contacting her recently, “it’s because this was me for the past while.”