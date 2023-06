The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2023 include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and more famous couples who have called it quits on their relationships this year.

The celebrity breakups of 2023 come after a year of splits in 2022 for couples like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Momoa and Bonet, who were one of the first celebrity breakups of 2022, announced their separation after more than four years of marriage in a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the former couple said at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Rodgers and Woodley broke up in February 2022 a year after they got engaged. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told People at the time. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” A source told In Touch at the time that the couple split because Woodley felt “neglected” due to Rodgers’ career. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

But those were last year’s splits. Read on for the celebrity breakups of 2023 so far and which famous couples have split this year.

Avril Lavine & Tyga

After more than three months of dating, Avril Lavigne and Tyga called it quits in a story that broke on June 20, 2023. TMZ was the first to report the news, saying the split was amicable.

“Tyga and Avril were friends before they started dating so although they’ve decided to break up, they’ve remained on good terms,” an insider told Us Weekly. Apparently, the former couple still has “a mutual respect for one another” following their breakup, but ultimately, they “decided they’re better as friends than romantic partners.” Another source told People that she would be keeping a custom-made $80,000 Mavani & Co. Jewelry necklace that he gifted her earlier in the year.

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have split according to the “Bad Guy” singer’s representative. On May 17, 2023, Billie’s rep told Page Six, “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.” The news comes seven months after their relationship emerged online.

On Halloween weekend 2023, Billie made their relationship official on her Instagram when she posted her and Jesse’s costumes in a photo at the end of a carousel. Billie dressed up as a baby, while her boyfriend Jesse was dressed up as an old man. Fans immediately reacted to the costumes on Twitter replying to the Twitter account PopCrave, noting the age gap. One person who quote-tweeted the PopCrave tweet of the costumes wrote, “Billie is grown enough to know how weird and creepy this is btw.” Another person replied, “i wish i could wash my eyes with soap and scrub this from my mind” Other fans defended Billie by replying to the critics, “Billie is so real like 😭”

Halsey & Alev Aydin

Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have broken up after around four years together, it was revealed to People on April 25, 2023. “It’s an amicable split,” a source says of the former couple, who welcomed a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. “They’re planning to co-parent.”

According to court documents obtained by People, Halsey had filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5. They have asked the court for full physical custody of the couple’s 21-month-old son and request that “reasonable visitation” be awarded to her former partner. Halsey is also asking for the court to award joint legal custody and for fees of costs and litigation to be split between both parties, so it does sound like they’re trying to keep things civil.

They were first linked romantically in 2019 when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in August 2021, Halsey said: “I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication. … I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?”

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced on March 24, 2023, that they were ending their marriage after 11 years together. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said, per People. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” A source told PEOPLE, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have broken up less than a year after their engagement. A source confirmed the split to People on February 21, 2023. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” the insider said. TMZ confirmed at the time that there was no cheating involved in Avril and Mod Sun’s split. A representative for Mod Sun also suggested to TMZ that Avril was the one who decided to break up. “They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” the representative said. Avril and Mod Sun’s split also came a day after Avril sparked dating rumors after she was Tyga at Nobu in Los Angeles. A source denied the rumors to People at the time. “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split,” the insider said.

Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay just finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage. The “So Sick” singer and his wife married in 2015. They announced their first separation in 2020 and reunited in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They remarried in March 2022, and Renay filed for divorce in August of that year citing that their relationship is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” and that he fathered a child with another woman.

Their divorce became finalized on February 2, 2023, when a judge in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia’s Family Division determined “a total divorce” should “be granted,” according to documents obtained by TMZ. The couple will have joint custody of their three children, and they both agree that neither party will have new romantic partners around the minor children unless they get married or engaged to that partner or would get the signoff from each other. Ne-Yo would also have to pay Crystal $12,000 a month in child support and cover the kids’ school expenses. Ne-Yo will also have to pay $5,000 a month in alimony for the next 3 years. Renay is also paid a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out the division of their real estate holdings, while she gets 1 of their 4 Georgia homes, plus $20,000 in moving expenses. However, the In My Own Words artist will take their Bentley Bentagya and will pay her $150,000 to get her own car.

Dak Prescott & Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have apparently called it quits and managed to keep it a secret for nearly a year. According to a report by Page Six published on January 25, 2023, the star Cowboys quarterback has been “casually dating” since their split in March 2022. They started dating in sometime in 2020 per their social media accounts though it’s unclear exactly when they got together. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2021 but his most recent season got off to a shaky start when he injured his thumb in the season opener against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up. A source told Us Weekly on January 7, 2023, that split soon after spending the 2022 holidays apart. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Kylie celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado with her and Travis’ daughter, Stormi, and her friends, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018. They broke up for the first time in October 2019 before reuniting a few months later.

Drake Bell & Janet Von Schmeling

Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have separated. People reported on January 2, 2023, that Bell and Von Schmeling had split “a few months ago.” Von Schmeling claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that the two split in November 2022. The couple started dating in 2013 and married in 2018. They share one child together, a son. “Janet is devoted to raising their son,” a source told People at the time. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

The breakup came after The Daily Mail published photos and videos of Bell seemingly inhaling balloons in his car while parked at a California vape store in December 2022, while his son was in the backseat. A source confirmed to People that Bell has entered treatment for substance abuse. “Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health,” the insider said. A source also told Page Six at the time of Von Schmeling and Bell’s split that his wife has “had enough.”