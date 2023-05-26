Put a ring on it. The celebrity engagements of 2023 include Lakeith Stanfield, Sara Bareilles and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year.

Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2023 come after a year of proposals and diamond engagement rings from famous couples like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, and Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton. Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged in Paris, France, on March 27, 2022, after a year of dating. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne announced in an Instagram post at the time. She added to People, “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

Mod Sun proposed to Lavigne with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set in a royal settings with small hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills, California. “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Lavigne said. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

But that was 2022. Read on for the celebrity engagements of 2023 and which stars are set to walk down the aisle in the near future.

Bella Thorne & Mark Emms

Bella Thorne and entrepreneur Mark Emms announced their engagement on May 26, 2023 after less than a year of dating. According to Thorne, per Vogue: “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.” Her absolutely enormous ring is made up of a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone.

Thorne was previously engaged to Benjamin Mascolo but they called it quits in June 2022. “I wish only the best for this person and I will always be there for her. I love you,” he wrote in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram feed. According to People, who was first to report the news, the two parted ways amicably. “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup,” an insider told the outlet.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and son of Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi are officially engaged! The pair revealed that the son of the rockstar popped the question in their respective Instagrams. The makeup brand founder posted on her Instagram, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍” referring to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” Bongiovi captioned another post with “Forever.”

The two were reportedly linked in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a picture of Brown and him with the caption “BFF.” They went Instagram official in October 2021 when Brown posted a photo of them kissing on the London Eye. They’ve been pretty public with their relationship at the beginning of 2023 when Brown gushed about their bond. She captioned the post of a photo booth picture of the two, “grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”

Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton are reportedly engaged less than a month after announcing they were in a relationship. According to a source quoted by US Weekly, they’ve tried to keep it under wraps by just telling friends and family. “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” the source said. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.” The insider added that while friends acknowledge the relationship has progressed quickly, everyone is happy for them. “Friends think they are a great couple,” the insider adds. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

On March 15, 2023, Appleton confirmed his relationship during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m very happy, very much in love,” Appleton said. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.” Appleton gushed that their love is “a really special thing” and that he is grateful for “meeting someone that you really connect with.”

Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

After a lot of are-they, aren’t-they speculation, we finally got the great news that Kate Bosworth and Justin Long had confirmed their engagement on April 4, 2023. Speaking on his Life is Short podcast in an episode published that day, she said, “I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.” Long explained that the proposal “felt so organic” and “connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through—like, a real-life change—and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Long popped the question after they’d “gone through a really hard thing” and spoken to a therapist. “We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was, ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,’ ” she said. “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ ” Bosworth continued. “And he really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ ” “And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,’ ” she recalled. “It was the easiest … the words just came out, like, so naturally,” Long added. CUTE.

Lana del Rey & Evan Winiker

Congrats to the newly engaged couple! Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to musician Evan Winiker according to Billboard. Winiker is a managing partner at Range Media and works with clients including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth. He was also in the band Steel Train with Lana’s frequent producer Jack Antonoff. The Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd singer and her fiancé remained pretty private about their relationship but were spotted in a September 2022 outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival and, most recently, at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California.

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are headed to the altar. People reported that the two are engaged on February 28, 2023. The two met on the set of Mad Men in 2017 but didn’t date until 2020.

The two remain pretty private about their relationship and had their red carpet debut at an Oscars afterparty in 2022. However, Hamm went on to talk about his relationship with Osceola in a September 2022 interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show.”This is all part of what I’m saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable,” he said, later adding that he’s been able to sit down to start “really thinking about all that stuff, that’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness. It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and for one of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that?” he added before confirming that he is “very much so” in love.

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson proposed to her now-fiancé Ramona Agruma on February 19, 2023 at Disneyland, California. She revealed that she popped the question on her Instagram,

“We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” The carousel of photos showed the two showing off their rings and posing in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty’s Castle with a plethora of flower petals.

On the ring’s design, the Fluid dating app founder told People, “Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021. So it’s amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany’s ring.”

Rebel announced that she had her first baby via surrogate on November 7, 2022. She posted the news on her Instagram, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” She continued, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”



The news of the baby came a couple of days after the Pitch Perfect star denied the rumors that she was engaged without an announcemnt. On November 5, 2022, Page Six reported the engagement after a source claimed that the two were engaged at the Casamigos Halloween Party. “Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” she posted a picture of her and Ramona together at Disneyland on her Instagram stories on the same day.

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend of two years MLB player Cole Tucker. TMZ first reported and People confirmed that Tucker popped the question in late 2022 but the date when he asked isn’t confirmed. The couple went to Paris in November 2022, and the outlet speculates that’s where the engagement went down. A couple days before the report, Hudgens posted a photo of her dancing with Tucker and captioned the post, “I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰 @cotuck”

The couple started dating in December 2020 after Hudgens broke up with long-term boyfriend Austin Butler and hard launched their relationship in February 2021 when Hudgens shared Valentine’s Day of the two kissing. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck” When she described their relationship, she told Glamour UK that “He’s his own person. Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.” The High School Musical alum also talked about how she met the baseball player. “I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?'” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I found him, and we started talking.” She continued, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.” Tucker has also gushed about his relationship with Hudgens in an interview with CBS. “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” Tucker said jokingly. “She’s awesome. I love her, but I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.”

Two weeks before the engagement news, Instagram user @ryinskott posted a screenshot of Page Six’s update of Hudgen’s ex’s acting choices: “Austin Butler’s accent is ‘genuine’ and might remain ‘forever’” per his vocal coach. The user captioned the post, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting.” Vanessa commented, “Crying”, suggesting she was crying with laughter. Many fans came out to support her, with one user also commenting, “Credit where credit is due, Vanessa made him.”

LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice

LaKeith Stanfield and model Kasmere Trice are engaged. Trice announced the engagement in a tweet on December 30, 2022, after Stanfield proposed to her on her birthday. “yea.. i’m having the best birthday 🥰😍 my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! 🥳#lakeithandkasmereforever,” she tweeted along with a series of photos of her showing off her diamond engagement ring. Stanfield also confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post. “Happy birthday to you baby.🌹💫,” he captioned the same photos.

The next day, on December 31, 2022, artist Taylor Hurd accused Stanfield of fathering her baby after she posted a since-deleted Instagram reel of the actor and her daughter. “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield,” she captioned the post, according to The Neighborhood Talk. “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you,” Stanfield commented on the post. Hurd responded, “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.” Stanfield commented back, “I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.”

Hours later, Hurd shared another Instagram post about why she decided to go public with the video. “Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s [sic] he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months,” she wrote. She continued: “I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried. what I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippet

Sara Bareilles and Broadway actor Joe Tippet are engaged. Bareilles announced the engagement in an Instagram post on January 1, 2023. “Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️” Bareilles captioned a photo of her and Tippet looking at each other as she showed off her engagement ring band.

Bareilles and Tippet met in 2015 while while working on the Broadway musical Waitress, which Bareilles starred in and wrote the music and lyrics for. They met at an out-of-town audition at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015. Tippet played Earl, the abusive husband of the musical’s main character Jenna, who was played by Bareilles.