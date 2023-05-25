Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life.

A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in July 2022 via a statement from her representative. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” A source also told Us Weekly at the time, “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

News of Khloé and Tristan’s surrogacy came less than a year after Tristan and Maralee Nichols, a woman he had cheated on Khloé with, had welcomed a son named Theo in December 2021. Tristan also shares five-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. In an episode of The Kardashians in June 2022, Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed how she confronted Tristan about cheating on her sister. “His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,’” Kim said.“The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a fucking baby boy? A fucking random that he sleeps with one night? Fuck him!”Khloé’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also called Tristan the “the worst person on the planet” on the show, while her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, slammed Tristan for his “never-ending betrayal.”

A source told Hollywood Life on August 4, 2022, that the Good American founder didn’t “care” if her ex-boyfriend was at the birth of their second child or not. “Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” the source said. “Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation. Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard. Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need– and more.”

The insider continued, “She has been getting so much help from her sisters, and especially Kim. Kim has really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after beings she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children. Khloe is going to love this child just like she does True, and the family knows that she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever.”

In December 2022, a year after her second baby’s birth, Khloé posted her first Instagram photo of her son for Christmas. The picture saw Khloé, True and her son in front of a white Christmas tree as they attended her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. “❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️,” she captioned the post.

So what is Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name and what is Tristan Thompson’s involvement in his son’s life? Read on for what we know about Khloé Kardashian’s baby name ahead.

What is Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name?

What is Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name? Khloé just revealed that the baby’s name is Tatum in the season three premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Naming a human is really hard,” she went on to say.

The Good American founder further explained, “He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn’t have a name.” She confessed that she was going to wait until the premiere to reveal his name on the Jennifer Hudson Show the month prior. “I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed,”

The Sun first reported the baby’s full name. According to the source, there were some people of the KarJenners who resisted the name. “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” the source said. “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother.

The source continued, “Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloe towards that. It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T” and clarified that “Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual.”

She confessed in an episode of The Kardashians in September 2022 that her second child’s name starts with a T, similar to his father, Tristan Thompson, and his older sister, True Thompson.

“It is going to start with a T,” Khloé said in the episode. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.” Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, then joked that the baby could be named Travis after Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker. “We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three,” Kris said.

A source told People on August 7, 2022, that Khloé is “taking her time” with her second child’s name because she wants it to be “just right.” “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy,” the insider said at the time. “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.” A source also told Us Weekly in October 2022 that Khloé has stayed “tight-lipped” about her son’s name since his birth. “She’s keeping it tight lipped,” the insider said, adding that friends and family are “letting Khloé make that announcement when she’s ready.” The source continued, “No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know.”

The report comes after Khloé’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, changed the name of her and her boyfriend Travis Scott’s second child, whom she originally named Wolf. “FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram post in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” In an interview with USA Today in April 2022, Kylie revealed that she knew almost immediately after her son’s birth that she planned to change his name. “I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” she said. “It just didn’t suit him.” She also told the site that she and Travis hadn’t “legally changed his name yet” at the time. “We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name,” she said.

As for Khloé, a source told Entertainment Tonight on August 7, 2022, that the Good American founder is “still adjusting to having two children with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. (The former couple also share daughter True.” “Khloé is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two,” the insider said. “[She] has been with the baby for a little while now.” The insider continued, “Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son. [True is] so thrilled to have a baby brother. She is loving every moment about being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby.”

The source also confirmed that Khloé and Tristan are not back together and Khloé will have custody of their second child “full time.” “The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time,” the insider said. “Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.” The source continued, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

