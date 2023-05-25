End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split.

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Pete is currently filming a movie in Australia, while Kim is based in Calabasas, California, where she lives with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm (Kim shares her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2019.) According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The insider also revealed that Kim’s businesses, including Skims, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKKN, have made keeping a relationship difficult for her. “[She’s] totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up?

Why else did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? Kim finally revealed the juicy deets of her breakup with Pete in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.“Breakups are just like not my thing,” she said in a confessional. “It’s just — I’m proud of myself. We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about [ending it] . . . both of us communicating really well about it.”

She later confirmed that she’s single “and I’m not ready to mingle, and that’s OK.” She told Scott Disick that she doesn’t do “random hookups and relationships.” She also said that during the process “there was like a lot of guilt” over the split, as “[Davidson] went through a lot because of my relationship.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 6, 2022, that Kim thought Pete was “so sweet” but at the end of the day, their relationship had run its course. “They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now,” the insider said. The source continued, “She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then. She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”

Another source also confirmed to the site that long distance had caused their relationship to end. “Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well,” the insider said. Page Six’s source also hinted that Kim wanted to end her relationship with Pete to focus on her kids. “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it. Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.” Kim and Kanye are still ongoing, though Kim was legally declared single on March 2022. Kanye has a track record of trashing Pete. Kanye posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and Pete on his Instagram in February 2021, where he claimed that he would never let Pete meet his kids.“I do hope [one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends,” wrote the SNL star. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye wrote in the caption of his now-deleted Instagram post.

Kim and Pete met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021 when the Skims founder hosted an episode of the famous sketch comedy show. Kim recalled the moment that she wanted to be closer to Pete on an episode of The Kardashians. Kim recalled the time that she hit Pete up after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In a confessional featured in an episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.” Pete also has a tattoo commemorating the moment. The tattoo says “Jasmine to my Aladdin,” which references their Saturday Night Live sketch where they both played the main characters from Disney’s Aladdin. The sketch also featured their first kiss together.

