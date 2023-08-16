Since their wedding in 2022, there have been questions about Britney Spears’ prenup with Sam Asghari and how she protected her estate now that her 13-year-long conservatorship is over.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their home in Los Angeles, California.

The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for terminating Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears; mother, Lynn Spears; sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; and brother, Bryan Spears, didn’t attend the wedding. Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—were also absent from the nuptials. “[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told People at the time. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

A year after their wedding, TMZ broke the news in August 2023 that Britney and Sam had split after he accused her of cheating him, which led to a fight between them. After the fight, Sam moved out of his and Britney’s house and into his own place. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source told TMZ.

The news came three months after TMZ reported in another article that Britney and Sam were having marriage issues, including Britney getting physical with Sam and the two having frequent screaming matches. Sources also told TMZ at the time that Britney and Sam’s fights had become so intense that security had to intervene.

But back to Britney Spears’ prenup with Sam Asghari. What is Britney and Sam have a prenuptial agreement? Read on for what we know about Britney Spears’ prenup before her wedding to Sam Asghari and how it compares to her past husbands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

What is Britney Spears’ prenup with Sam Asghari?

What is Britney Spears’ prenup with Sam Asghari? TMZ reported in June 2022 that Britney and Sam signed a prenup stating that Sam wouldn’t receive any money Britney made before their wedding date if they divorced in the future.

Sam confirmed in an Instagram Story in September 2021 that he and Britney had plans to sign an “iron-clad prenup” after their engagement that month. His post came after thousands of fans, including actress Octavia Spencer, told Britney to sign a prenup before she married Sam. “Make him sign a prenup,” Octavia commented at the time on Britney’s engagement post. In response to the comments, Sam took to his Instagram to joke about how he and Britney planned to sign a prenup to “protect his jeep and shoe collection.” He wrote, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup! Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

That same month, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed court documents to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator, so he wouldn’t have any involvement in her prenuptial agreement with Sam. “Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement,” Rosengart said in a court filing at the time. “The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established on record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.”

A source told Us Weekly in May 2022 that prenup negotiations between Britney and Sam were taking “longer than usual.” “The talks have been taking longer than usual,” the insider said. “Sam wants substantial increases for every fives years they are married, should it end.” The source claimed that the discussions were taking “longer than usual” because Sam “doesn’t” want to “end up penniless if they separate.” Despite the long negotiations, the insider added that Britney and Sam’s legal teams remained “respectable” throughout the process. “Britney’s staying out of the entire process,” the source said. “She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

Before her marriage to Sam, Britney was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share two sons: Sean Preston and Jayden James. According to TMZ, Kevin and Britney signed a prenup before their marriage. After their divorce, Kevin received a $1.3 million settlement, as well as $20,000 per month child support. Britney also had to pay $250,000 to Kevin in lawyer fees. Britney was also married to Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours in 2005, however, their marriage was annulled.

What is Britney Spears’ net worth?

What is Britney Spears’ net worth? Britney Spears’ net worth is an estimated $60 million, according to Forbes. However, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Britney Spears’ net worth is even higher at $70 million. This figure is only a slight increase from her net worth a few years ago according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, which found Britney Spears’ net worth to be $59,079,755.76 at the end of 2018.

In 2018, Forbes reported that Britney earned $30 million that year. Much of her income in 2018 came from music sales, her Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” which ran from December 2013 to 2017, as well as her successful perfumes, including Fantasy and Curious. The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2013 that Britney earned $30 million that year in perfume sales alone. As for her Las Vegas show, Forbes reported in 2017 that Britney grossed more than $103 million across less than 250 shows. On the TV side, The Wrap reported in 2012 that Britney was paid $15 million for her role as a judge on FOX’s The X Factor.

All of these earnings occurred during Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 and was terminated in November 2021. At the time the conservatorship was created, Britney’s father, Jamie, and her attorney, Andrew Wallet, were assigned as her co-conservators. In March 2019, Wallet resigned as Britney’s co-conservator, leaving Jamie as the sole conservator over Britney’s estate. A conservatorship is known as a legal guardianship and is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as someone with a mental disability or dementia. As her conservator, Jamie exercised full control over Britney’s financial and personal decisions. The conservatorship also granted him access to her medical records, allowing him to limit visitors for her, negotiate opportunities and manage her financial assets. (Wallet previously had control over the financial side of Britney’s life before he resigned.)

Britney’s financial decisions have been well-documented in court records throughout the years. According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Britney spent $400,000 on living expenses in 2018, which included $66,000 on household supplies and $70,000 in travel. Britney’s largest expense in 2018 were her legal and conservatorship fees, which amounted to $1.1 million. Jamie received $128,000 as Britney’s conservator in 2018. In November 2021, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled that Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated. The decision was made after the court found that Britney was capable of managing her own multi-million-dollar estate and determined that the circumstances that led to her conservatorship’s creation in 2008 are no longer relevant. “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required therefore effective today…it’s hereby terminated,” Judge Penny said in court.

For her wedding to Sam, Britney wore a custom off-the-shoulder Versace dress for her wedding, with a leg-revealing slit up one side and a classic white white veil with satin edges, which she wore as she walked down the aisle to Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” according to People. Sam also wore a black Versace tuxedo. “Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the design features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons,” Donatella Versace, the creative director of the Versace fashion house, told People at the time. “The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train.” She continued, “The veil is crafted from four and a half meters of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin. Look was completed with tulle gloves embellished with pearls and matching white satin pumps.”

For their wedding rings, Britney and Sam exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. Britney’s wedding ring included two platinum eternity bands. The first was a classic round diamond band in a shared prong setting, while the second was a marquise diamond band set east to west in a bezel eternity band. Both gems were around two carats. As for Sam, he received a classic platinum 5mm band. In total, Britney wore more than 60 carats of diamonds retailing a total of $570,000, according to Us Weekly. Her wedding ceremony was 10 minutes, and it was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in the fall of 2021.

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth?

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth? Sam Asghari’s net worth is $1 million, according to The Sun. His net worth includes income from his acting and modeling career. Since his appearance in Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, Sam has starred in TV shows like Black Monday, NCIS and Hacks. He’s also posed for the cover of Iron Man magazine and is the founder of his own fitness website, Asghari Fitness, which charges customers $9 per week or $468 per year.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Image: Courtesy of Delacorte Books.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.