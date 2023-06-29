Whether he’s fighting villains as Superman or killing monsters as the Witcher, it’s clear that Henry Cavill‘s net worth is reaping the benefits of his latest role. The British actor has officially made a name for himself across the pond in Hollywood—and his star is only going to continue to rise.

Before we get into all there to know about Henry Cavill’s net worth below, let’s take it back to the early days of Cavill’s career. The actor got his start in the early 2000s, starring in feature adaptations like The Count of Monte Cristo and Capture the Castle. He went on to star in several television series, including the BBC’s The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and ITV’s Midsomer Murders. But it was Cavill’s role in Showtime’s The Tudors that really put his name on the map. The actor starred in the leading role of Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in the series from 2007 to 2010. The show went on to be nominated for a Golden Globe in 2007 and eventually won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2008.

During his journey on The Tudors, Cavill auditioned for the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. The actor was reportedly a top contender for the role, as he was a favorite of director Martin Campbell. Of course, producers decided to go with someone else—Daniel Craig, who retired his run as 007 with 2021’s No Time to Die. While Cavill didn’t land the iconic role, he was still destined to play a seminal character in his lifetime. In 2011, it was announced that Cavill was cast in the role of Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, in Man of Steel.

Following his debut as Superman in 2013, Cavill reprised the role in 2017’s Justice League by director Joss Whedon, who took over the film after Man of Steel director Zack Snyder had to step away from the project following the death of his daughter. Years later, however, fans of Snyder’s work petitioned for his original version of the film to see the light of day. The result was 2021’s Justice League: The Snyder Cut, which saw Cavill returning to the role of Superman again to much acclaim.

The actor hasn’t limited himself to the DC Universe, however. Cavill has starred in a handful of blockbuster films since taking on the role of Superman, including 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and 2018’s Mission: Impossible: Fallout—clearly, those 007 spy skills were still put to good use. As of 2019, Cavill also stars as protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher.

What was Henry Cavill’s The Witcher salary?

The Witcher, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books and video games, was first announced in 2017 by Netflix. Cavill was a long-time fan of the Witcher games, so when he first heard Netflix’s announcement, he immediately began pursuing the role of the series’ protagonist: Geralt of Rivia, a mystical monster hunter with silver hair and glowing eyes.

Despite his existing fame as Superman, Cavill didn’t fly through any special hoops for the part. “I pursued, pursued, pursued,” Cavill revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “A couple months after they had gone through their casting process, my agent called and said, ‘They’ve asked you do an audition — you don’t have to do this.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll do it.’ They said, ‘Really? Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Of course. It’s The Witcher.'”

Clearly, Cavill’s pursuit paid off. The actor debuted the role in 2019—and brought home some generous earnings while he was at it. According to a report by Variety, Cavill made nearly half a million dollars per episode in season 1 of The Witcher. At eight episodes total, this put his total salary at around $3.2 million. By season 2 of The Witcher, Cavill’s salary got even bigger.

But Cavill announced he was leaving The Witcher after three seasons in October 2022 and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, with fans speculating that creative differences were to blame for his premature departure. He leaves Netflix as one of the streamer’s highest-paid stars. In his feature in The Hollywood Reporter, sources claimed that Cavill’s salary was boosted to a whopping $1 million per episode.

That’s quite the step up from his previous salary—but we know you’re probably still curious about how that compares to how much he’s made from playing Superman. Keep on reading below to find out.

How much did Henry Cavill make as Superman?

As mentioned, Cavill had his first run wearing Superman’s suit in 2013’s Man of Steel. The actor has gone on to reprise his role several times in films like 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and 2021’s Justice League: The Snyder Cut. For his first appearance as Superman, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Cavill made about $14 million. While it’s unclear just how much he made in the subsequent sequels, Variety speculates Cavill likely made around $20 million for Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

While the actor is always dipping his toes into other projects, that doesn’t mean he’s shut the door on playing Superman—and earning that super salary—forever. “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. “There’s an opportunity for growth after [Man of Steel], to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.'”

What is Henry Cavill’s net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Henry Cavill’s net worth in 2023 is an estimated $50 million. It’s unclear whether this figure takes into account his salary for season 3 of The Witcher, part one of which premiered on June 20, 2023, or if it includes any potential streaming earnings following the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Either way, Cavill’s salaries and earnings still situate the actor as one of the highest-paid stars per project in Hollywood, according to a report by Variety—and this status is only bound to improve in the years to come with Cavill rumored to take on the role of James Bond following actor Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise.