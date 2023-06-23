Kristin Davis’ Net Worth Includes Her Salary For SATC & AJLT

Just like Charlotte York, Kristin Davis’ net worth doesn’t leave her wanting for much—but that doesn’t mean that she’s about to stop earning more anytime soon.

Davis—who was born in Boulder, Colorado in 1965—was raised by her stepfather Keith Davis, a university professor, and mother Dorothy Davis, a university data analyst. When she was a young girl, Davis and her family moved to South Carolina; it was there that Davis realized she wanted to pursue acting after she was cast in a local production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the age of nine. Eventually, Davis’ dreams took her to New Jersey, where she graduated with a BFA in acting from Rutgers University in 1987.

After graduating from college, Davis moved one state over to New York to wait tables and work at a yoga studio while she pursued her acting career. She began to land gigs on daytime dramas and soap operas like General Hospital and ER. In 1995, she landed her first big break in the role of Brooke Armstrong Campbell on the soap opera Melrose Place. After her character was killed off in the series, Davis went on to guest star in two episodes of Seinfeld. But it was in 1997 that Davis really landed her biggest project to date. The budding television star was cast in the role of art dealer Charlotte York on HBO’s Sex and the City, which followed the lives and romantic misadventures of magazine columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and PR expert Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Sex and the City—which ran from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two sequel films—earned Davis nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for the final season. The actress went on to reprise her role as Charlotte in the 2008 Sex and the City film adaptation, along with the 2010 sequel Sex and the City 2.

Finally, another Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That.. on HBO Max proves that Davis’ career is still on the rise. But how much has all of this earned her over the years, exactly? Keep on reading ahead for everything we know about Kristin Davis’ net worth and salary from Sex and the City and more.

What was Kristin Davis’ Sex and the City salary?

Kristin Davis starred as art dealer (and later, stay-at-home mom) Charlotte York in HBO’s Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. The actress received one Emmy Award nomination for the role, along with a Golden Globe nod following the show’s final season. For her role on the series, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Davis made around $350,000 per episode—the same as castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall. Meanwhile, their co-star Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly earned a whopping $3.2 million per episode for the last three seasons after becoming an executive producer on the series.

In addition to her salary for the series, Davis also earned a generous salary after reprising her role as Charlotte in the 2008 and 2010 Sex and the City film adaptations. The first film, which was directed by HBO executive producer Michael Patrick King and co-starred original castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall, earned her a reported $3 million. For the second film, Celebrity Net Worth estimates she made $4 million. In terms of how all of this compares to her character Charlotte, Screen Rant estimates that the Manhattanite made anywhere between $50,000 to $70,000 per year as an art dealer before trading in her career to become a stay-at-home mom.

According to executive producer Michael Patrick King, Davis and her fellow co-stars made less money than Parker because she was the “star” of the series and the films. “The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the blonde star of the show, that’s number one,” he said during an episode of the Origins podcast, titled “Sex and the City: 1, 2 & Out” in 2018. “Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actress—and their contracts reflected that status.”

How much is Kristin Davis’ And Just Like That… salary?

A Sex and the City revival was announced in January 2021, starring Davis, Nixon and Parker (Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones in the original series and its first film adaptation, did not return for the revival). The 10-episode revival, titled And Just Like That…, premiered on HBO Max in December 2021. According to Variety, each actress was paid $1 million per episode of the revival series, meaning Davis took home a $10 million salary for the revival overall. The actress also serves as an executive producer on the series, so it’s entirely possible that her earnings amount to even more beyond her cast salary alone.

What is Kristin Davis’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristin Davis’ net worth is $35 million. This includes her impressive earnings throughout the years from her role on Sex and the City and its 2008 and 2010 film adaptations, Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2, along with other unknown salaries from her many soap opera and daytime drama roles throughout the years.

For more about And Just Like That and Sex and the City, read HBO's official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the City's six seasons and details on the real-life stories that inspired the show's shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 full-color photographs from filming the series, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sex and the City is available to stream on HBO Max.

