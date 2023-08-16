Ever since they started dating, fans have been curious to know about Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari‘s net worth—and whether any part of it is funded by the pop singer herself. After all, Britney has accused her family of “living off” of her throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

We’ll get into everything you need to know about Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s net worth—including what he does for a living, and yes, whether or not he makes money directly from Britney’s conservatorship—below. Keep on reading to find out!

What does Sam Asghari do for a living?

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is a personal trainer. The fitness guru is the owner and founder of Asghari Fitness, a members-only program that provides clients with personalized diet and workout plans, according to their site.

Asghari’s plan starts at $9 per week, which amounts to around $468 per year per client. It’s not clear how large Asghari’s client base is, but with over 21,000 followers on Instagram, we imagine it’s certainly large enough to earn him a generous salary each year. But this isn’t the only way Asghari has earned his money.

While Asghari isn’t a direct beneficiary of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, he has worked with the singer in the past. The workout junkie is also a professional model, actor, and dancer—and in October 2016, he met Britney while playing the love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video. The couple started dating soon after. Since then, Asghari has appeared in TV drama NCIS, Showtime comedy series Black Monday, and HBO’s Hacks, among others, while continuing to work on his fitness company.

After Asghari and Spears announced their engagement in September 2021, many fans grew concerned that Spears might be taken advantage of financially unless she entered into a prenuptial agreement with her husband-to-be. Asghari put fans’ concerns to rest in an Instagram Story at the time, confirming that he and Britney will sign an “iron-clad prenup.” He also joked that the legal document was to protect his “jeep and shoe collection” rather than her assets.

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth?

Sam Asghari’s net worth is an estimated $1 million, according to The Sun—an amount he’s earned over the years as a model, actor, and personal trainer today.

Does Britney Spears have a prenup with Sam Asghari?

Does Britney Spears have a prenup with Sam Asghari? TMZ reported in June 2022 that Britney and Sam signed a prenup stating that Sam wouldn’t receive any money Britney made before their wedding date if they divorced in the future. Sam also confirmed in an Instagram Story in September 2021 that he and Britney planned to sign an “iron-clad prenup” after their engagement that month. His post came after thousands of fans, including actress Octavia Spencer, told Britney to sign a prenup before she married Sam. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup!” Sam wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

A source told Us Weekly in May 2022 that prenup negotiations between Britney and Sam were taking “longer than usual.” “The talks have been taking longer than usual,” the insider said. “Sam wants substantial increases for every fives years they are married, should it end.” The source claimed that the discussions were taking “longer than usual” because Sam “doesn’t” want to “end up penniless if they separate.” Despite the long negotiations, the insider added that Britney and Sam’s legal teams remained “respectable” throughout the process. “Britney’s staying out of the entire process,” the source said. “She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, asked the court in September 2021 to remove Jamie as Britney’s conservator so she could discuss a prenup with Sam without her father’s involvement. “Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement,” Rosengart said in a court filing at the time. “The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established on record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s bests interests.”

Before her marriage to Sam, Britney was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share two sons: Sean Preston and Jayden James. According to TMZ, Kevin and Britney signed a prenup before their marriage. After their divorce, Kevin received a $1.3 million settlement, as well as $20,000 per month child support. Britney also had to pay $250,000 to Kevin in lawyer fees. Britney was also married to Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours in 2005, however, their marriage was annulled.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their home in Los Angeles, California.

The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for terminating Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears; mother, Lynn Spears; sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; and brother, Bryan Spears, didn’t attend the wedding. Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—were also absent from the nuptials. “[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told People at the time. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

A year after their wedding, TMZ broke the news in August 2023 that Britney and Sam had split after he accused her of cheating him, which led to a fight between them. After the fight, Sam moved out of his and Britney’s house and into his own place. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source told TMZ.

The news came three months after TMZ reported in another article that Britney and Sam were having marriage issues, including Britney getting physical with Sam and the two having frequent screaming matches. Sources also told TMZ at the time that Britney and Sam’s fights had become so intense that security had to intervene.

