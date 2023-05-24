Read Next: This Rose Water Body Lotion Has an ‘‘Intoxicating Fragrance’ That Screams Date Night
Tina Turner’s Net Worth Cements Her Legacy As Queen of Rock’N’Roll

Does love have something to do with it?
By Jenzia Burgos, Lea Veloso
After a great legacy many fans are now curious to know what Tina Turner’s net worth looks like today. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll had a legendary career in music, which naturally makes for an impressive net worth—but as Tina reveals, this success didn’t come without a cost.

In Tina, which is available to stream on HBO Max, the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” star opens up about the post-traumatic stress disorder she suffered following abuse at the hands of her first husband, Ike Turner. “It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad,” she tells the documentary filmmakers. “I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

She adds, “Some people say the life that I lived and the performances that I gave, the appreciation, is blasting with the people. And yeah, I should be proud of that. I am. But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly? Just go away?”

On May 24, 2023, her publicist Bernard Doherty said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Turner said”goodbye” to fans in the doc after experiencing years of health and personal issues—from having a stroke and getting a kidney transplant, to the death of her eldest son, Craig. In the film, Turner’s second husband, Erwin Bach, reveals the decision behind her farewell tour. In 2019, the couple visited the United States for the premiere of her Broadway musical before returning to their lives in Switzerland, where they normally live. “She said, ‘I’m going to America to say goodbye to my American fans and I’ll wrap it up. And I think this documentary and the play, this is it—it’s a closure.”

While Turner is saying farewell, it’s on her own terms, and we can still appreciate the legend that she remains. With over 200 million records sold worldwide, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and dozens of Grammy nominations and eight wins under her belt, it’s safe to say that Turner’s legacy is truly invaluable. That said, if you’re interested in getting an idea of what Tina Turner’s net worth is today, you can keep on reading below to find out.

What is Tina Turner’s net worth?

Tina Turner

Tina Turner’s net worth was estimated to be anywhere between $250 million and $270 million, according to multiple net worth calculators.

Before her death, Turner struck a deal to sell her music, likeness and image rights to BMG Rights Management for $50 million.

In December 2021,  she and Bach paid an estimated $76 million for a new lakefront mansion along the banks of Lake Zurich after living in Switzerland for over two decades.

What is Tina Turner’s husband Erwin Bach’s net worth?

Tina Turner, Erwin Bach

Turner married German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013, nearly three decades after meeting at an airport in the ’80s. In her documentary, she recalls feeling like she encountered a soulmate when she met him. “He was younger. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face,” she says in the film. Bach is 16 years younger than the “Proud Mary” singer. She continued, “[I thought], ‘Where did he come from?’ He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking.”

Bach, who has worked as a divisional managing director at EMI Germany and a managing director at EMI Recorded Music Switzerland, has a reported net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

