Entertaining 101: Lubov Azria On How to Set the Perfect Table for a Dinner Party

As the Chief Creative Director of BCBGMAXAZRIAGROUP, Lubov Azria is a very busy woman. Apart from being at the helm of BCBGMAXAZRIA and Hervé Leger with her husband, Max Azria, she’s also passionate about entertaining. We chatted this style guru, who is based in Los Angeles, to discuss some of her best entertaining tips, including how to set the perfect table and how to decorate your dining room for a special occasion.
Read on for Azria’s tips on creating the perfect table.
Personalization Is Key. “You want to make your guests feel special—the smallest additions make the greatest impact,” Azria says. “Include a piece of your favorite chocolate by guests’ name cards. Add a thank you note to their dessert plate. Include a playbill of the evening’s festivities.”
Lighting. Lighting. Lighting. “Lighting is so key,” Azria says. “I love the ambiance of low lights and candlelit tables. If you are entertaining a large party, include a long row of tea drop candles. Who doesn’t love a table set with beautiful candelabras?”
Guests Come First. “The most important element about entertaining is to make sure your guests have a great time. You want to highlight connections and conversations. To me nothing sets the mood like a clean white palette and enchanting lighting.”
Keep It Simple. “Usually, I don’t do extravagant centerpieces—they tend to obstruct the guests’ view,” Azria shared. “I love centerpieces that are off the table. A beautiful chandelier for the occasion, an extravagant cake, a chef’s brunch display—it has to make sense, not just placed in the middle of the table.”
Make Floral Arrangements Original. “I love petite vases of flowers lined in a row. Everyone gets to enjoy them, and it adds to the entire table décor. My favorite flowers are peonies and hydrangeas.”
