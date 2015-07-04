How Much Alcohol Should You Buy For a Party?

Running out of alcohol is a serious party foul, folks. There’s really nothing worse than realizing you’re all out of booze—especially on a holiday when stores tend to close early.

Yet knowing exactly how much liquor to buy for a party can be confusing, especially because it’s a given that every fete will draw a mix of light and heavy drinkers, only-beer drinkers, wine snobs, and that super-special guest who’ll swill anything and everything in a ten-foot radius.

Luckily, there are some easy rules to take the guesswork out of the shopping trip to your local liquor store. Follow along, and you’ll be sure to pass the bar exam at your next soiree.