Enter To Win A Free Pair Of James Jeans!

I love to shop — like seriously shop. But the last thing you’ll ever find me buying is a new pair of jeans. It’s like psychological torture locating a pair that not only fits right but doesn’t make my booty look bigger, elongates my legs and gives me enough breathing room to enjoy three square meals a day.

Rather than suffering through the dreaded muffin top or skipping lunch in favor of a Starbucks “skinny” latte, I decided to bite the bullet and give James Jeans new Couture Collection a whirl. Described as “never? before? attempted? innovations” that are “designed? to? smooth,? suck,? and? slim? every? inch? of? a? woman’s? figure,” I figured if there was a ever a pair of jeans that would be forgiving following an afternoon doughnut bender this would be it.

Well color me impressed. After working my way through three cuts and several washes, I finally settled on a dark skinny pair. Up went my butt, in went my stomach and never once did I feel like I was girdled in like some 50’s pin-up girl. In fact, I was so giddy over my new discovery, I convinced James Jeans to give away a pair to one lucky StyleCaster fan:

How to Enter:

1. Like James Jeans on Facebook.

2. Like StyleCaster on Facebook.

3. Leave your name in the comments section below letting us know you’ve done both!

Contest is only available to United States residents.