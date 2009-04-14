Enter Tax Man

Still need help with your taxes? The clock is ticking, April 15 is only two days away.

Don’t panic quite yet, purveyors of cool and practical thinkers, Anthony Sperduti and Andy Spade have figured out how to help those of us who cannot help ourselves. From noon to 8pm tomorrow, April 14, they will be opening the “Accounting Division” of their concept store Partners & Spade.

Certified Public Accountant Steve Stojowski will be completing complimentary 2008 tax preparations and, according to Sperduti “Should be funny —; or helpful, depending on how on top of your taxes you are.”