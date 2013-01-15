Our Fashion Week Contest Winner, Revealed!

UPDATE: Congratulations to our winner, Julie Kosin! Look out for her posts during New York Fashion Week, which kicks off February 7!

Few experiences are more exciting than attending a show at New York Fashion Week. The lights, the chaos backstage, the models, the front row celebrities, and of course, the fashion—it’s truly a one-of-a-kind week when it comes to style, and for the second season in a row, we want to bring you, dear reader, to the tents with us!

In keeping with our core mantra of Style to the People, we’re recruiting one lucky fashion fan to become our official correspondent at New York Fashion Week, reporting straight from inside the tents alongside other industry insiders. As much as we’re inspired by the city’s style icons, we’re even more inspired by our readers (that’s you!), so we want to open up the exclusive week to get your feedback first-hand.

The winners of our contest will get to go to shows, attend special Fashion Week events, and—best of all—report on all the action right alongside our editors in the office. First, however, you’ve got to show us you’re up to the challenge.

Here’s How to Enter StyleCaster’s Fashion Week Insider Contest:

Write a sample post on a fashion show or trend of your choosing (350 word minimum) and e-mail the post with the subject “Fashion Week Contest” to experience@stylecaster.com, along with your name, e-mail, and phone number. Please also include links to your Twitter, Pinterest, and personal blog links, if applicable—social-savvy candidates will get extra points!

On January 28, our own editor-in-chief will pick one lucky winner to join our team for New York Fashion Week, which runs February 7 – February 14. Keep an eye on your inbox, because we’ll be e-mailing the winner. Good luck!

Contest Rules: Applicants must be 18 or older, and must be a U.S. resident. No purchase necessary. Only one (1) entry per person. Winner(s) will receive no compensation; Reward shall be access to New York Fashion week shows and a byline on StyleCaster News, at the discretion of StyleCaster editors. Applicants must provide his or her own transportation to and from all New York Fashion Week shows and events, as well as to and from the StyleCaster offices. StyleCaster will not cover any expenses related to travel to New York for Fashion Week. Contest ends Sunday, January 27 at 11:59pm ET.