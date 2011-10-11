Enjoying Your Lunch a Little TOO Much Could Get You Canned

Last week I was shocked at evidence indicating that women will forgo eating as much as they’d like to just because a man is present.But ANOTHER new report indicates it might be a good idea to keep the savoring to minimum while at work.

The people of Finland must be easily aroused or highly sensitive becausetheAssociation of Finnish Lawyers claimsjust eating your lunch in a way that turns on your fellow co-workers raises the question of harassment (um, huh?). Yes, you heard correctly – employees (both male and female) are beingblamed for absent-mindedlyturning on their co-workers for relishing their lunch inappropriately.

Although the focus of harassment at the workplace has changed, Jay Zweig, an employment lawyer toldForbes Woman that,”Twenty years ago, it was, ‘Sleep with me if you want the promotion.’ Now most sexual harassment claims have to do with a hostile work environment, someone saying, ‘this person is bothering me. I can’t do my work. I’m distracted and uncomfortable.'” (You know, you might just be harassing your co-worker if you lick your dressing-dripped fingers or relish an ice-cream cone a bit to raunchily.)

The problem is, withthe average workload becoming more and more demanding most employees eat all meals at their desks, opening a window for an increase in cases of “lewd eating.”

Yahoo cites a recent commercial released by theAFL featuring a womangratuitously enjoying a popsicle in an effort to shed light on this egregious issue. Or rather does it raisethe question of this REALLY being something that needs to be tackled by legal experts?

I mean, seriously — has ANYONE ever witnessed a woman genuinely eating a Popsicle this way?