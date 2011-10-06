Enjoy 3 Times The ‘Twilight’ This November

Do you spend your evenings dreaming about Edward Cullen and waiting for your skin to start sparkling? Well then we have an exciting announcement for you. In anticipation of Breaking Dawn Part 1, which will hit theaters November 18 of this year, Summit Entertainment is re-releasing the three existing films in the series.

Not only will you have the chance to once again experience the vampire-charged drama on the big screen, but each screening will also feature behind-the-scenes goodies and never-before-seen footage. (Cue girlish scream.) So gear up for “Twilight Tuesdays,” every Tuesday (duh) starting in November until the new film consumes our movie-going activities. Check out Fathom Events to find a participating theater near you and grab some tickets.

Happy Twilighting!