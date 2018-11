Mango works it out in its latest lookbook with two of the most pervasive trends happening now ginger locks and channeling Prada’s Spring 2011 runway.

Eniko Mihalik stars in “Color & Stripes” by the Spanish brand and it’s all about both of those things save for one all white look found on a suit. With cobalts, reds, and a Hermes inspired belt on a shorts jumpsuit, some of these looks may be recognizable, but it’s all fun, Springy and at a great price point. Plus, “Eniko is everything,” remember?