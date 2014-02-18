Found: The Coolest Hand-Engraved Wooden iPhone Cases

What: Hand-enraved wooden iPhone cases created by Singapore-artist Marcus Lim, and sold via his Etsy shop SVNTY.

Why: Lim engraves each case—made from black walnut, maple, cherry woods, and more—based on drawings he creates using ink on paper. His subjects tend to take inspiration from the fantastical worlds of religious iconography, but with the occasional dash of pop culture imagery (like this really cool Marilyn Monroe case).

We’ve seen our fair share of wooden iPhone cases, but there’s something special about Lim’s work; we love the attention to detail of his engravings, and there are few things the collective fashion crowd love more than a fine line celestial drawing on the back of their cellular devices.

How: Pull out any of Lim’s cases at your next social occasion, and it’s sure to be a conversation-starter.

Custom engraved iPhone cases, $33; at SVNTY on Etsy