Engagement Shoots Continue Down The Road to Fashion Editorial Awesomeness

Ahh, wedding season. A time to reflect on your own single status while your mailbox fills with tacky save-the-dates and numerous reminders that someone out there is scoring some lovely 1500 thread-count sheets and and a seven day trip to Maui but (shocker) it’s not you.

True. You may not be getting married (or maybe you are — if so congrats, and now please step away from that registry gun), but that doesn’t mean you can’t stop to appreciate the measures that continue to be taken to up the ante when it comes to wedding and engagement photography. Once the realm of cutsie-pootsie poses and exaggerated looks of endearment, we love the fact that editorial photography has gained a rather major foothold in the wedding industry and continues to bring us snaps that look like feature pics from our favorite mags.

From the gorgeous to the downright quirky, striking a pose has never looked more killer. Click through the slideshow above for nine great examples of wedding photography gone oh so right.

