6 Engagement Ring Trends We’re so into Right Now

When you get engaged, if you’re the type of lady who wants to wear a ring on her finger, of course you want one you’ll love looking at for the rest of your life. Still, if you’re into fashion and beauty, we’ll venture a guess that you’d also prefer one that’s modern and unique.

Even though diamonds might be forever, ring trends are constantly changing—and there are quite a few trending styles we’ve seen on the fingers of engaged ladies that we’ve been loving.

From floral-inspired diamonds to stones that are a bit less traditional like dark blue, black, and burgundy gems, these engagement rings are on-trend, yet still classic (and gorgeous!) enough that you won’t regret your ring years down the road.

