6 Engagement Ring Trends We’re so into Right Now

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Getty Images

When you get engaged, if you’re the type of lady who wants to wear a ring on her finger, of course you want one you’ll love looking at for the rest of your life. Still, if you’re into fashion and beauty, we’ll venture a guess that you’d also prefer one that’s modern and unique.

Even though diamonds might be forever, ring trends are constantly changing—and there are quite a few trending styles we’ve seen on the fingers of engaged ladies that we’ve been loving.

From floral-inspired diamonds to stones that are a bit less traditional like dark blue, black, and burgundy gems, these engagement rings are on-trend, yet still classic (and gorgeous!) enough that you won’t regret your ring years down the road.

Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite engagement ring trends right now.

Rose Gold

@laurentinaphoto

Rose Gold

@petulapeaphotography

Rose Gold

@bridalgush

Rose Gold

@alexiskvillalobos

Rose Gold

@alicialewinphotography

Accent Diamonds

@carleyrehbergphoto

Halo heaven 🌷😇 Photo by @carleyrehbergphoto

Accent Diamonds

@carleyrehbergphoto

Accent Diamonds

@kirstyg

Accent Diamonds

@theknotrings

Accent Diamonds

@brightlightsimagery

Unexpected Colors

@gembreakfast

Unexpected Colors

@anuevajewelry

Unexpected Colors

@christinaservin

Unexpected Colors

@victorbarbonejewelry

Unexpected Colors

@victorbarbonejewelry

Dark Diamonds

@izandco

Dark Diamonds

@portergulch

@custom.made.stuff Reposted From : @custommadejewelry Call this a black diamond or a very dark salt & pepper diamond. Either way, it's an unusually beautiful gem with a unique shape -- in the rose cut family. For this customer, it was the perfect gem, and we helped her design a sleek and simple ring to showcase the eye-catching diamond she had found.⠀ ⠀ We love the way the inclusion 'clouds' in a gem like this create unique patterns around areas of clear diamond.⠀ ⠀ What do you think? Love it? Or do you prefer to keep salt & pepper in the kitchen and out of your diamonds?⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #CustomMade #custommadejewelry #customjewelry #ring #customring #blackdiamond #blackdiamondring #uniquering #bespokering #alternativebride #saltandpepperdiamonds #saltandpepperdiamond #perfectimperfection #imperfectperfection

Dark Diamonds

@custommadejewelry

Dark Diamonds

@engagement101

Dark Diamonds

@forethoughtbysamantha

Teardrop

@chardphoto

Teardrop

@caseyhphotos

Teardrop

@lizfogarty

Teardrop

@trumpetandhorn

Teardrops

@theknotrings

Floral Inspired

@emilyherephotos

Floral Inspired

@kaileyraephoto

Floral Inspired

@theknotrings

Floral Inspired

@shaneco

Floral Inspired

@caratlondon

