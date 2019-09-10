Fall’s Biggest Engagement Ring Trends—According to Jewelers

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re actually planning to get engaged soon or not, we’re all guilty of searching for beautiful engagement rings for when that time in our lives comes. Those who have skimmed the pages of Pinterest will know, too, that there are so many different types of engagement rings out there—How do you know what you want? Trends come and go, sure, but having a look at the fall 2019 engagement ring trends can give you some insight into what’s popular now and what you might want to boast on that ring finger of yours in the future. To get the scoop on these trends, StyleCaster talked to experts from James Allen, Shane Co., Edward Avedis and Lauren Addison Jewelry about what engagement ring trends you can expect to see for fall 2019.

Of course, there are plenty of things that influence these trends. “In a time where social media is the prime focus of millennials, people are looking to celebrities and influencers as inspiration for different ring styles, says an expert from James Allen. “A good example of this would be Meghan Markle. As soon as a picture of her sparkler was released to the public, we saw a shift to three-stone engagement rings.” So, be sure to pay attention to your favorite celebrities who get engaged, because there’s a good chance their ring style is listed below.

1. Vintage Halo

“Historically, one of the primary reasons brides have leaned towards a halo for their engagement ring is to create a larger, more sparkly look for their diamond,” says Shane Co. VP of Merchandise Alicia Davis. “This Fall, as the personalization trend continues, brides are looking for more unique halos to stand out amongst their friends. The vintage trend allows them to still have that glamorous ring, but with a more unique feel to it.”

2. Pavé Bands

“While pavé has always been one of the most popular settings, we see this style continuing to grow in popularity,” a representative from James Allen tells us. “Pavé​ will continue being the go-to setting throughout Fall 2019 and even into early 2020 for the person that wants a little extra sparkle.”

Cushion Shaped Diamond Ring at Lauren Addison Jewelry

3. Colored Center Stones

“Fall 2019 will be a season of color,” says Alicia Davis, VP of Merchandise for Shane Co. “Many brides are opting out of a traditional diamond for their engagement rings and choosing a colored stone that speaks to their personality and style. Sapphires are the top choice second to diamonds because they come in every color of the rainbow and all of the same shapes as diamonds.” Avedis Guerboian of Edward Avedis Jewelry agrees: “For fall 2019, color is in. This includes fancy yellow, grey, or green diamonds. Clients want to stand out with simple designs to showcase the beauty of these gems.”

4. Ovals

“Ovals are trending in a big way for brides in 2019,” says Lauren Addison of Lauren Addison Jewelry. “Possessing a similar fire and brilliance of a brilliant-cut, the oval is an ideal choice for the bride who wants the sparkle of a round diamond with the desired elongated shape that the oval provides. Whether you choose to go with a classic setting or something a bit more contemporary, the versatility of the oval makes it a popular choice for today’s bride.”

Oval-Shaped Diamond Ring at Lauren Addison Jewelry (bespoke)

5. Elongated Diamond Shapes

“2019 has easily become the year of bigger is better,” says VP of Merchandise for Shane Co., Alicia Davis. “And brides have discovered that one way to get a bigger look is by choosing an elongated diamond shape that naturally looks larger than the others. Shapes such as oval, pear, and marquise are three of the top trending shapes that give a larger look.”

6. Solitaire Setting

“The solitaire setting will be the most popular settings we’ll see this Fall,” an expert from James Allen explains. “This clean and classic setting is one of the best ways to showcase a gorgeous stone, as we’ve seen with two of this year’s most-talked-about rings: Scarlett Johansson’s 11-carat pear-shaped diamond and J-Law’s emerald-cut.”

7. Yellow Gold & Mixed Metals

“Yellow gold is back in a big way thanks to some of our favorite recent celebrity engagement rings—think Meghan Markle’s three-stone stunner and Emily Ratajkowski’s bold beauty,” Lauren Addison tells us. “You’ll often find yellow gold rings seamlessly highlighted with platinum detailing, maintaining the bright white look of the diamonds, while offering a contemporary feel to the ring. Celebrity influence or not, we are here for it.”

Yellow Gold Diamond Ring at Lauren Addison Jewelry

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.