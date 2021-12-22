Don’t Be Shy—Send Your Partner 2022’s Glitziest Engagement Ring Trends

Scroll To See More Images

When the time comes to get engaged, there are two statements that should always ring true. The person you marry should be your best friend and—according to Marilyn Monroe—the diamond on your finger should be, too. An engagement ring should be sentimental, sparkly and something you love so much, you’ll want to wear it forever. Because of the ring’s significance, choosing one feels like a huge decision! You should always let your personal preference shine through, but if you need some inspiration, let the top 2022 engagement ring trends help guide you to your forever ring.

It may seem counterintuitive to look for a ring that is “trendy” considering the longevity you want to get out of it, but ring trends don’t work like seasonal fashion trends. Ring trends focus on important little details like the ring’s setting and shape—at the end of the day, whatever ring you choose will be perfect because you’re the one who chooses it.

Unique and modern are key terms for 2022 ring trends and Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut, predicts that we will be seeing lots of fun shapes this year, too. “I think that two stone rings will become more popular, like the iconic Toi et Moi ring,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Three-stone rings with bigger side stones, such as trapezoids and epaulettes, will also be big in 2022.”

The Toi et Moi trend has already had a few moments in the spotlight with celebrities like Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski showing off their gorgeous multi-stone rings. Why decide between two shapes when you can have both? But if two shapes on one ring is too big of a commitment, consider wearing just one show-stopping shape instead.

“I think that we will see fancy shapes becoming more popular, like emerald cuts and pear shapes—they are both stunning!” Landau says. If you’re into more traditional styles, consider an oval shape instead. “Oval cut diamonds are here to stay,” assures Landau. “They are timeless and super finger flattering.”

Even punk icon Travis Barker likes a traditional ring style! Kourtney Kardashian was the lucky recipient of a massive oval-shaped ring, estimated to be between 10 and 12 carats. No wonder it looks so flattering on her finger!

Shopping for a ring should be a stress-free experience. With so many different styles to consider, virtual try-on options and the emergence of diamond alternatives like lab-grown diamonds and moissanite, the choice is totally in (or on) your hands! And you don’t have to break the bank to get the ring of your dreams: Lab grown diamonds boast the same features and materials as traditional diamonds, but are grown in an environmentally-friendly lab setting. If you are looking for a lower cost option, moissanite diamonds are a great silicon carbon (instead of pure carbon) alternative.

Whichever ring you end up wearing is sure to be stunning. But if you’re in need of inspo, read on for the biggest trends we’ll see sparkling from 2022 until happily ever after.

Toi et Moi, Two Stone Ring

Rings with multiple stones can give the jewelry additional meaning. A ring with two stones is referred to as Toi et Moi which translates to “you and me” in French. A two-stone ring is also a great way to show off multiple shapes or gems if you can’t choose just one you love. Arianna Grande’s Toi et Moi ring features a singular pearl and slanted oval diamond, and Em Rata’s showcases one square diamond and one pear.

Three Stone Ring

What’s old is new again! A ring with three stones symbolizes the past, present and future. The past and future diamonds cushion the present (a.k.a., the largest center stone) which shines bright in the middle. If Meghan Markle is wearing one, you know it’s timeless.

Emerald Cut

The emerald cut has been a celebrity favorite for years, gracing the hands of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and J.Lo. The structured cut is vintage-inspired from the art deco era, but the resurgence of the shape is quickly redefining it as a modern classic.

Pear Shape

Pear shaped rings are especially elegant and the elongated pear-shaped stone is a great eye-catcher. The shape is stunning on a simple gold band, or it can be complimented with additional diamonds.

Oval Cut

The oval cut ring is the most classic option from the 2022 ring trends. The shape helps elongate your hand and makes an impact at any size. You can thank Hailey Bieber for making oval rings cool again back in 2018 when she and Justin got engaged.

Bezel Setting

According to The Clear Cut’s Landau, “Bezel settings will be more popular because they are a unique and modern take on a timeless solitaire setting.” Lilly Collins seems to agree, as she debuted her bezel setting engagement ring on Instagram two years back.