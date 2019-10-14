Breathtaking Engagement Rings We’re Totally Coveting Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’d like to admit it or not, almost all of us have a tendency to gravitate toward pretty and shiny things. It makes sense, then, that browsing engagement rings—even if you’re nowhere near the altar—might give you a sort of jewel-induced endorphin rush. Trends come and go, sure, but having a look at the 2020 engagement ring trends can give you some insight into what’s popular now and what you might want to boast on that ring finger of yours in the future. To get the scoop on these trends, StyleCaster talked to experts from James Allen, Shane Co., Edward Avedis, Lauren Addison Jewelry and Kendra Pariseault about what engagement ring trends you can expect to see everywhere all throughout the year 2020.

1. Emerald Cut

“Emerald-cut diamonds have been growing in popularity over the last two years, but in 2020 we expect them to reign in popularity. Brides are moving away from the traditional round diamond to larger-looking fancy shapes like ovals, emeralds, and radiants. But emeralds specifically are rising to the top,” Alicia Davis, Shane Co. VP of Merchandise tells StyleCaster. Lauren Addison of Lauren Addison Jewelry agrees, and adds, “Boasting long clean lines with dramatic flashes of light, the Emerald cut is known for its subtle sophistication, and feels equal parts chic and modern.”

—

2. Floral

“Princess Eugenie, Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Olsen, Katy Perry, and Irina Shayk have all stepped out with this style ring in 2019 and we anticipate that trend to grow in 2020. A simple band paired with a floral-inspired halo gives the ring a unique, feminine look without losing the vintage feel of the halo. We most often see this style paired with a brightly colored sapphire rather than a traditional diamond” Alicia Davis tells us.

Bespoke Cinq Morganite Ring, Edward Avedis

—

3. Three Stone

“When Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a custom three-stone diamond engagement ring, it instantly put the style to the forefront of engagement ring trends. Almost two years later and the style, which is said to represent the past, present and future, is still going strong with styles ranging from classic to contemporary. Couples can get really creative with this style ring, incorporating different shapes, sizes and even color into the design,” says Lauren Addison of Lauren Addison Jewelry. James Allen adds, “We’ve seen a lot of couples eyeing three-stone engagement rings lately. The two side stones add extra sparkle to a simpler engagement ring style.”

Bespoke Three Stone Ring, Lauren Addison Jewelry

—

4. Art Deco & Vintage

“Vintage ring designs and specifically Art Deco designs have been making a serious comeback – thanks in part to high profile figures like Princess Beatrice, who recently unveiled her bespoke platinum and diamond engagement ring. But rather than seek out a vintage ring from that period, many brides are opting for custom, contemporary engagement rings, using Art Deco design motifs such as clean bold lines and geometric patterns as a source of inspiration,” Lauren Addison tells StyleCaster.

Bespoke Art Deco Ring, Lauren Addison Jewelry

—

5. Oval Cut

According to Edward Avedis Jewelry, Ovals are going to continue to be very popular in 2020. Avedis says, “Ovals, every women wants an oval and there seems to be a shortage of them in the industry… Nobody has an answer why, except for it’s in ‘high demand.’ I’m sure it has to do with the recent surge in celebrities wearing oval cut diamond engagement rings. It’s definitely a beautiful option, elongated and soft; ovals are the best of both worlds when it comes to round shape for a big look.”

Bespoke Amarillo Ring, Edward Avedis

—

6. Color Stones

Kendra Pariseault Jewelry tells StyleCaster: “I see more and more women looking for something other than a diamond. Green is also trending right now, emeralds and sapphires are very popular and I see a slight move to my favorite, pink sapphires. I think today’s bride is more concerned with being unique, and while she still wants a three stone ring, she is looking for something that is one of a kind. Women today want to stand out!”

Engagement Ring Coming Soon, Kendra Pariseault

—

7. Rose Gold

“Brides will be looking more at alternative metals to white gold and platinum next year. The appeal of rose gold comes from its pale pink color that not only pairs well with trending yellow gold fashion pieces but also looks great with every skin tone. Rose gold engagement rings have grown in popularity thanks to the trend towards mixed metal stacking in wedding sets. Rather than choosing one wedding band to match their engagement ring, brides are mixing rose, yellow, and white gold in multiple bands to create a personalized look,” Alicia Davis, VP of Merchandising at Shane Co. says.

—

8. Birthstone

“Today’s bride is seeking out something unique and reflective of her personal style, and what better way to do that then to incorporate her birthstone into the design. Birthstones are something the bride can truly connect with and the perfect way to introduce some color into your engagement ring- perhaps a Fancy Yellow Diamond for April, a classic blue Sapphire for September or a Ruby for July,” Lauren Addison tells us. She also warns: “Before jumping on this band wagon it is important to note that not all birthstones are durable enough for every day wear, so it is best to speak to an expert before making a costly mistake.”

Bespoke Ruby Ring, Lauren Addison Jewelry

Bespoke Yellow Diamond Ring, Lauren Addison Jewelry

—

9. Halo Cut

“We definitely see halos staying in the game for 2020, just with a bit of a twist. Gemstones have been quite popular this year and we think placing a gemstone within a halo setting as opposed to a regular diamond, will be a hit in the new year,” says James Allen.

Halo Gemstone Engagement Ring, James Allen

