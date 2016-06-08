6 Engagement Ring Trends That Are Going to Be Huge in 2016

Whether you’ve been dreaming up your engagement ring since Chandler proposed to Monica, or haven’t given it any thought at all, there’s always lots to learn about the ever-changing world of bling.

For a briefing on the current engagement ring trends du jour, we chatted with Forevermark diamond expert Kristen Trustey. Below are six trends to keep on your radar—and perhaps your left hand at some point.

A Return to Classics

“A round, brilliant diamond—in a solitaire setting of white gold or platinum—is still by far the most popular engagement ring style,” says Trustey, adding some sage advice for those considering something more out of the box. “An engagement ring is something that you will be wearing for the rest of your life, so you want to choose a design that is going to stand the test of time.”

Yellow or Rose Gold

“We’ve seen a surge in the popularity of yellow and rose gold for engagement rings in recent years, which is a great way to take the non-traditional route without going too out there,” notes Trustey. “Both metals give off a warm, soft quality and evoke a vintage feel. Rose gold is particularly romantic, and looks fantastic against a variety of skin tones.”

Unexpected Details

For a look that’s modern, fashion-forward, and reflective of your personal style, Trustey suggests a ring with an unexpected twist. A diamond set horizontally or on a diagonal captures the trend, as does an open-setting ring adorned with multiple baubles.

Colored Diamonds



Found in shades including green, blue, pink, and rarest of all, red, colored diamonds are a top choice for those seeking something bold. Many of these rings are accented with white diamonds to give the color an extra pop, with canary yellow being the most popular.

Personal Touches



Customization is also having a moment, as brides and grooms look to weave their love stories into ring designs. NYC-based jeweler Zameer Kassam recently created a ring with a blue diamond as an ode to the shores of Rhode Island, where the couple met, and an emerald to symbolize the bride’s Irish heritage.

Fancy-Shaped Diamonds

“Shapes that aren’t round have grown in popularity in recent years,” says Trustey, adding that cushion-cut diamonds are in especially high demand. Elongated shapes like an oval or an emerald are also on trend, as they often appear larger than round diamonds of the same weight.