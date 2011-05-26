Engagement Ring Shopping: Match it to Your Personal Style

They are bright, beautiful, sparkly and each as unique as the finger theyre placed on. What sets your engagement ring apart from the rest of your jewelry wardrobe is the fact that its chosen with love to reflect your personal style. Hopefully the man you’re about to spend the rest of your life with is pretty familiar with your style aesthetic by now, but sometimes even the most attune men need a little extra guidance in the jewelry department.

So, we’ve created this useful guide to help both of you figure out your engagement ring style. Click through for our favorite picks for every type, from the trendsetting modern girl to the feminine romantic.

Modern Girl

You are a trendsetter. Odd shapes and interesting settings should be right up your alley. Dont worry about having the same ring as the girl next to you, because knowing you, you’ll go above and beyond to make sure your ring is as rare as you are.



Go For: Modern metals, unusual shapes, clean lines

Classic Girl

Did someone say side stones? You are a jeans and a white tee shirt sort of girl, but you aren’t afraid to throw on an outrageous pair of shoes to take your look to the next level.



Go For: Side stones, platinum band, pave diamond settings

Romantic Girl

This ring should be sweet and dainty to compliment your femininity. Your delicately decorated ring will go perfectly with your favorite floral print dress.

Go For: White gold band, delicate details, high set stone, filigree

Nostalgic Girl

Most likely living out of your grandmothers jewelry box, you know how to transform retro to current. Your ring coincides with your timeless taste. You are not afraid of steering away from the classic diamond and choosing a stone with a story.

Go For: Antique settings, sapphire or emerald stones, intricate details

Minimalist Girl

This is the Calvin Klein of engagement rings. Simple, stunning and sophisticated, just like you.

Go For: Solitaire setting, white or yellow gold, round cut