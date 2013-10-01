Would You Pay For Half Your Engagement Ring? Some Women Are Chipping In For Their Bling

We might just refer to this as the ultimate form of “going Dutch.” According to a recent informal poll on The Knot’s Facebook page, more and more women are giving their men financial help in the proposal area. In other words: ladies are forking over cash to pay for half (or more!) of their own engagement rings.

After the surprising poll results went live, many women took to the comments section to share their opinions. “We live in a generation where women work and are often breadwinners of the family,” one woman (accurately) observed. “So why should the man have to pay for a ring solely?” Another simply stated, “Welcome to the women’s rights movement, ladies, you’re only a few decades late.”