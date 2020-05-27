Here’s Where To Buy Engagement Rings Online—Because Yes, It’s Totally An Option

Scroll To See More Images

I know engagement ring shopping isn’t often portrayed as something one does online, but it turns out your search can be just as fruitful (and fun!) when done digitally as it would be in a jewelry store. That said, if for some reason buying online turns out to be your only option, don’t feel stressed. There are actually so many online engagement ring stores that allow you to shop pre-designed beauties and even design your own custom, bespoke rings. Sure, it’s a little different than being in an actual store, but thanks to virtual appointments and on-site chatting, online engagement ring shopping is actually super easy. Whether you’re looking for the perfect halo cut or something unexpected, bold and unique, you can definitely find it online.

If you’re already feeling a little overwhelmed, we got you. Looking at all the different options—shape, style, cut—for engagement rings can be a lot. If you go into the process knowing popular styles and colors, though, it might make you feel more at ease. According to the jewelers at James Allen, platinum is often the preferred metal over white gold, due to its durability. They also note that blue sapphires are currently on-trend and round diamonds remain one of the most popular jewel shapes of all time. Having knowledge like this can help make the entire process of ring-shopping way less stressful. Getting started and deciding what you like really is the hardest part! Make sure to take advantage of virtual appointments with jewelers and gemologists and ask questions about popular styles and cuts, should you have any that you can’t find answers to online already. The more you know, the better decision you’ll be able to make!

To help you get started, we rounded up some of the best places you can shop for engagement rings online below. Always be sure to use all the resources each site offers, ask questions and take notes. An engagement ring is something you or your significant other will be wearing all the time, so paying attention to the details and asking for exactly what you want is key in ensuring you’re purchasing your new favorite piece of jewelry.

1. Tacori

If you’re shopping for an engagement ring online but still want it to feel like you’re getting in-person help, you should definitely consider trying Tacori Connect. You can schedule a live video consultation with a Tacori specialist who can help you find the ring of your dreams. With the specialist, you’ll get to see rings up close—and they can even help you with styling advice!

2. The Clear Cut

Gemologists at The Clear Cut work directly with you to help make engagement ring shopping simple. They pride themselves on making things easy for you—and finding you the most fair and ethical prices with the highest quality. You can schedule a call on their website or even email one of their gemologists for information on their engagement rings. Each ring is bespoke and made in New York City, but you can also shop ready-to-wear rings that complement your engagement ring perfectly (without stealing its thunder).

3. James Allen

With James Allen, you can design your own engagement ring online—just start by indicating either your preferred diamond shape or setting. The jewelry brand will guide you along the way and help you to create the ultimate engagement ring without ever leaving your home.

4. Edward Avedis

To aid you on your quest for a breathtaking engagement ring, Edward Avedis offers virtual appointments. Most Edward Avedis engagement rings are bespoke, but there are also quite a few unique styles available to purchase—and re-size if needed. If you’re looking for something a little different but truly stunning, this is the place for you.

5. Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry

Beginning with a consultation, the gemologists at Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry will start your on your engagement ring journey. You’ll have direct contact to Nicole Rose herself and her team of gemologists, so you know you’re in good hands. They’ll help you choose the right stone for you and make sure the setting is everything you’ve ever dreamed of. And while these rings are custom, there are several engagement ring options already designed if you’d rather shop one of those.

6. Mejuri

If you’re looking for something gorgeous and non-traditional, Mejuri’s engagement rings are a great online option. From stunning clusters with different colored gems to classic pear and round-cut rings with a twist, there’s no shortage of unique engagement rings from which to choose.

7. Gabriel & Co.

For an incredible selection of engagement rings in all different settings and styles, Gabriel & Co. New York is truly a one-stop-shop. You can search by shape, head style, metal and even price to help you find the stunning engagement ring what you’ve always imagined.

8. Jared

At Jared, you can truly have it all. If you want to design a custom engagement ring on the site, you can easily do that with the help of their live advice feature! If you’d prefer to just shop on your own, there are so many gorgeous engagement ring styles available, too. And, if you want to go even further, Jared now has a Virtual Weddings option, so you can set up an online ceremony and invite everyone you love to join. How cool is that?

9. Shane Co.

With options like virtual appointments, online chats and even a texting feature, it’s so easy to shop for engagement rings on the Shane Co. website. You can create a custom ring that’s out of your wildest dreams or shop from their amazing selection of rings ready for purchase.

