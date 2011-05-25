Engagement Photos? Anja and Sasha Get Beachside Sultry

I mean, after many years with my bf, we have an exorbitantly low amount of couples pics. Partly, it’s because I don’t like pictures of myself, partly because when we do happen to be on vacation together I’m not the type to ask strangers (in Chinese, Italian, French or any other language) to take our photos, and partly because on aforementioned trip to China our guide took exclusively blurry photos wherein we would be discernible in the foreground and the background of any given Chinese garden would be crystal, crisp clear. Thanks Jenny!

Maybe, just maybe if I looked like Anja Rubik and Nicola Knels styled me in Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, and I was brought to some exotic beachy destination to be shot by Alexi Lubomirski, I’d get over it. Anja and her lova Sasha Knezevic get all types of sultry in June’s Vogue Germany (aka the “couples issue“). They look all tan, and straddling each other and they’re all like, “aren’t we the hottest couple, ever?” The answer to which is si or manchu or oui.