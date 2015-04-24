StyleCaster
25 Engagement Photo Ideas For Every Type of Couple

Kristen Bousquet
by
Along with the wedding and the honeymoon, many modern couples also choose to plan a series of engagement photos, which basically serve as a way to announce the fact that you’re tying the knot or act as a cute save-the-date card folks will stick to their fridge.

Of course, they’re also symbolic of an exciting time in your life, and can be looked at for years to come. Here, we’ve gathered 25 engagemnt photo ideas for every type of couple—happy planning!

MORE: Getting Married? 75 REAL Wedding Pictures You’ll Love

 

Photo: Photos by Jenna Leigh

Photo: Judy Pak

Photo: Jordan Voth

Photo: Green Wedding Shoes

Photo: Jose M. Mesa Photography 

Photo: Melissa Jill Photography

Photo: Alicia Swedenborg

Photo: Karen Pearson Photography 

Photo: Paris Mountain Photography

Photo: Shannon Lee Miller

Photo: Jason Groupp Photography

Photo: Katie Schler

Photo: Al Ojeda Photography

Photo: Jordan Voth

Photo: Shannon Lee Miller

Photo: Jordan Voth

Photo: Jordan Voth

Photo: Jordan Voth

Photo: This Love Of Yours Photography

Photo: Laura Ivanova

Photo: Shannon Lee Miller

Photo: Jordan Voth

Photo: Shannon Lee Miller

Photo: This Love Of Yours Photography

Photo: CJK Visuals

Photo: Jaque Lynn Photography

