20 Creative Engagement Gift Ideas from Etsy

So, your good friend just got engaged. Exciting! What’s not so exciting: racking your brain trying to come up with an engagement gift that’s not super-generic.
Instead of sticking to the snoozy wedding registry, which is often filled with household items that don’t hold any special meaning, it’s key to make your gift stand out by choosing something unique, personalized and creative. Etsy is one of the coolest places we know to find such items at prices that won’t make it difficult to also give a generous wedding gift, and hit the bachelorette weekend, too.
From personalized art prints to fun coffee mugs, finding engagement gifts that don’t take themselves too seriously but still send a heartfelt message can be a breeze on Etsy.
Click through the gallery above and start shopping creative engagement gifts for your to-be-wed pals!
Stamped Table Settings Bride Groom; $25 at etsy.com
Custom Monogram Art Print; $24 at etsy.com
Engagement Gift Glasses 2 Etched Mason Jar Mugs; $24.50 at etsy.com
Personalized Hanger, Keepsake Quality; $35 at etsy.com
Set of 6 Personalized Wine Labels; $22.50 at etsy.com
Personalized Cutting Board; $34.95 at etsy.com
Wedding Date Necklace Personalized Engagement Gift; $42 at etsy.com
Wedding Chalkboard Countdown, "Days Until ... We Say I Do!"; $16.08 at etsy.com
Personalized Wedding Gift Print; $34.41 at etsy.com
Personalized Journal & Pencil Set for Couples; $10 at etsy.com
Saving for Honeymoon Jar; $4 at etsy.com
Bride to Be and Groom to Be Wedding Koozie Set; $16.50 at etsy.com
Gold Love Letters Necklace; $37 at etsy.com
Personalized Ceramic Beach Pail; $40 at etsy.com
Happily Ever After Print; $24 at etsy.com
Handcrafted Wedding Planner Bridal Journal Engagement Gift Gold Champagne; $45 at etsy.com
Love Never Fails Wedding Gift Set; $84 at etsy.com
Mr and Mrs Customized Coffee Mugs; $30 at etsy.com
Personalized Couples Engagement Gift Ring Holder; $25 at etsy.com