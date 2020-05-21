16 Tasty Energy Smoothies For Whenever You Need A Boost

Scroll To See More Images

Hi, my name is Jane and I am a smoothie addict. I like smoothies for breakfast, as a post-workout treat, and even as a late-night snack—I’m a firm believer that there’s no wrong time for a smoothie. But what’s the best time for a tall glass of blended, frozen fruit, you ask? When you need a boost of energy! These energy smoothies are the best way to get a jump-start to your morning, or to serve as the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.

So what makes a smoothie truly energy-boosting? It all has to do with the ingredients. Of course, there’s the classic caffeine-infused smoothie, made with coffee or tea, but did you know that certain greens can help you fight fatigue naturally, too? A handful of spinach is not only a great source of Vitamin C and folate, but it also has a ton of iron which can help you feel more awake. Avocados are also a great, healthy way to keep you feeling energized, thanks to their high-fiber content, which helps stabilize blood sugar and staves off that mid-afternoon slump.

All of the recipes below are super easy, with just a few ingredients required to create a delicious smoothie. Partial to green smoothies? We gotchu. Here for a tropical fruity good time? We’ve got plenty of those too. Plus, you can always tweak any of these recipes to your specific tastes buds: a scoop of protein powder is an easy addition, as is swapping out almond milk for oat milk if that’s what you prefer. There’s no wrong way to make a smoothie, so go with your gut and you’ll find your perfect balance in no time.

Ready for an energy boost? Scroll on for some of our favorite smoothie recipes.

1. Fruity Green Smoothie

Banana and mango give this energizing smoothie recipe a fruity punch, along with plenty of vitamins and antioxidants thanks to the spinach, chia seeds and hemp hearts. Plus the minty-green color is super Instagram-friendly, just saying.

2. Coffee, Please!

Nothing says “energizing” quite like a coffee smoothie. Using the milk and nut butter of your choice, your morning routine will go from zero to 100 real quick. Plus, you can add in your favorite collagen or protein powder for some extra nutrients to jump-start your day.

3. On Wednesdays, We Drink Pink

If you’re big on fruity flavor, this delicious breakfast smoothie is just for you. It gets its pretty coloring from frozen mixed berries, including strawberries, blueberries raspberries, and blackberries. Yogurt, orange juice and vanilla extract round out the ingredient list.

4. Acai Pear With Cinnamon

It’s no secret that acai berries are hella good for you. Full of antioxidants, the superfood also helps fight high cholesterol and fatigue (yep, energizing!). The cinnamon in this delightful smoothie not only adds great flavor, but it helps to regulate blood sugar and has anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Green Tea Smoothie

This energizing smoothie has your typical smoothie fruits⁠—bananas, blueberries, and pineapple⁠—but we’re here for the green tea. Green tea is naturally caffeinated and is the perfect way to get that morning or mid-afternoon burst of energy.

6. Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

At first glance, this smoothie may seem more like a dessert than breakfast or snack, but hear us out. The recipe gets its sweetness from a ripe banana, and although you can sweeten it up with agave or maple syrup, it’s actually pretty healthy!

7. Collagen Smoothie Bowl

Whether you’re Team Classic Smoothie or Team Smoothie Bowl, there’s no denying this collagen-infused smoothie bowl recipe is a winner. Smoothie bowls tend to be a bit thicker than standard drinkable smoothies, and this one is full of antioxidants and nutrients to kick-start your day.

8. Kale Pineapple Smoothie

Did you know that leafy greens, like kale, are a great source of iron, which helps fight against fatigue? Next time you’re feeling that afternoon slump, reach for this pineapple kale smoothie instead of that cup of coffee for a healthier pick-me-up option.

9. Purple Power Smoothie

Adding spinach into your smoothie is a great way to get all those nutrients, vitamins, and fiber without compromising taste. This smoothie’s incredible flavor comes from the blueberries, banana and strawberries, with a hint of almond thanks to the almond milk.

10. Banana Mango Smoothie

This recipe calls for just 5 ingredients and one step in the recipe: Blend! Banana mango is a classic flavor combo and tastes even better with chia seeds’ added nutrients and the natural sweetness from agave nectar. Whip this up in the morning for breakfast or as a mid-day snack.

11. Good Morning Smoothie

Drop the four ingredients needed for this morning smoothie into a blender and you’re good to go! Avocado makes this smoothie rich and creamy, a banana adds natural sweetness, spinach brings in all the nutrients and vitamins and a splash of water helps it blend all together.

12. Berries & Collagen Smoothie

You’re in luck: This collagen-infused smoothie tastes as delicious as it looks. Infused with collagen peptides, this smoothie recipe calls for both berries and greens, so it’s super well-rounded, packed with antioxidants, and a great way to kick-start your day.

13. Sunburst Smoothie

Pineapple, mango, banana and orange juice give this energizing smoothie its beautiful bright color and trust me, it tastes just as good as it looks. Spinach is optional in this recipe, but adding it can help fight fatigue and keep you energized all day long.

14. Superfood Smoothie

This creamy smoothie gets its texture from avocado and its yummy flavor from blueberries, coconut milk, honey, and vanilla protein powder. You’d never know there’s a handful of spinach in here, thrown in for it’s nutrients and vitamins and to keep you energized all day long.

15. PB&J Smoothie

Your favorite elementary school sandwich in smoothie form! This peanut butter and jelly smoothie calls for strawberries, peanut butter, nut milk, yogurt, honey and protein powder for the perfect afternoon snack.

16. Summer Fruit Smoothie

Don’t be afraid of the long ingredient list for this summer fruit smoothie, the flavor payoff is well worth it. I love the tropical blend of banana, kiwi, pineapple, strawberry, peach, and raspberry combined with spices like ginger and cinnamon.