Endometriosis Excision Surgery: My Pain Persisted Until The Procedure Confirmed My Diagnosis

I spent much of my formative childhood years bested by an invisible foe; a foe who mastered the art of sleep thievery; a foe with direct sword access to my stomach; a foe who seemed to quadruple in strength when my period struck. I couldn’t sleep through the night and found myself on a cocktail of Midol and Tylenol to dull the incessant stabbing abdominal cramping. I didn’t know it then, but I was one of 200 million women worldwide suffering from the silent disease of endometriosis, or “Endo” for short, a disease where cells similar to the uterine lining wreak havoc by growing outside of the uterus.

The astonishing thing is that even though both of my parents are physicians specializing in this disease, I went a decade without receiving my diagnosis. I remember being pulled out of school multiple days a week as a young child to be injected, prodded by ultrasound wands, and questioned about my pain by an alphabet soup of specialists: gastroenterologists, pediatricians, radiologists, surgeons, and gynecologists. My parents and I went through medical experts like tissues. Once one was used, we pulled another out of the never-ending—and always disappointing—box. Why did it take so long to find answers? As I discovered years later, my mother suspected that I had endo early on, but doubted her judgment because physician after physician told us they had the answer to my pain. They never did.

“ For years, I was telling myself the pain was all in my head. ”

The reason endo is so hard to diagnose is that its symptoms can span across all organ systems– from the gastrointestinal to the urological to the gynecological, including even general fatigue and exhaustion. A whole-body approach is necessary, but that approach doesn’t fit neatly within our health care protocols. The gastroenterologist looked at my gut, the general surgeon looked at what they could cut out, the ultrasound radiologist looked at what could be visualized on imaging, and so on.