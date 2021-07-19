Halsey’s Baby’s Name May Be Inspired by Their Love of Sci-Fi—Here’s What it Means

Halsey has officially welcomed their baby, Ender Ridley Aydin, and ever since this sweet newborn arrived Earthside, fans have wanted to know what Ender Ridley’s name means. Well, we have some theories!

The “Without Me” singer and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed their first child on July 14, 2021. Halsey, whose pronouns are she/they, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram two days later, which featured a black-and-white photo of the couple and their newborn from the hospital. “Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey captioned the post. “Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021.”

As Halsey hinted in their post, Ender is a popular Turkish name that means “extremely rare.” Traditionally, Ender is a boy’s name, though Halsey hasn’t revealed their child’s sex. Ridley, meanwhile, is a gender-neutral name with origins in Old English and means “reed meadow” or “wood clearing.” But if Ender and Ridley sound familiar to you, it may also be because they’re the names of some famous figures in the world of science fiction.

Jezebel‘s Joan Summer’s pointed out the potential reference on Monday, noting that Ender could be a tribute to the title character from Orson Scott Card’s 1985 sci-fi novel-turned-movie, Ender’s Game, whereas Ender’s middle name, Ridley, could be in honor of the famed sci-fi director Ridley Scott. While Halsey has yet to officially confirm the meaning of their baby’s name, they have been known to discuss their love of sci-fi in the past—so this theory may not be too far off!

In February, Halsey opened up about their pregnancy in a lengthy post on Instagram, revealing that being pregnant gave them a different view on gender completely. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all.” They added, “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now.”

The 26-year-old previously announced they were expecting their rainbow baby on Instagram in January, three years after suffering a miscarriage on stage. The announcement photo, which featured the singer in a bikini top and baby bump on full display was captioned, “Surprise!” with a bottle, rainbow, and angel emojis.