30 Days Left of Summer, 30 Under-$100 Things to Buy

Photo: ImaxTree

Late August is a tricky time of year: With the imminent approach of Labor Day, the ever-so-slightly cooler evenings, and the inescapable flood of back-to-school ads, it can feel like the season of leather jackets and pumpkin spice lattés should be here any day now. But then, at least here on the East Coast, summer tends to drone on for another full month or so—a blessing or a curse, depending on where you stand in regard to September heat waves and relentless air-conditioning.

To get you through these last 30 days of the season—no matter how you feel about them—we’ve rounded up the best end-of-summer gear to shop every day from now till fall, all less than $100. Ahead, get your fix of ruffled skirts, slogan tees, denim, and more.

1 of 30

Off-Shoulder Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Fest Aviator Sunglasses, $55; at Madewell

Thierry Tie Top, $87; at Line and Dot

Nyala Calf Hair Classic Sandal, $89; at Soludos

Miana Black Tassel Pants, $54; at Storets

Tricolor Dress, $29.90; at Zara

Katherine Peachy Cap, $15; at Brandy Melville

Marion Ruffle Gingham Skirt, $69.30 (was $250); at Intermix

Bullets Top, $58.75; at Sister Jane

Duck Bag, $26; at Baggu

Nice Tee, $69.95; at Nice Martin

Stella Milky Red Sunglasses, $69.95; at Komono

Stella Shorts, $69; at Staple the Label

Regine Faux Wrap Dress, $88; at Rue 107

White Lace-Up V-Neck A-Line Dress, $69.90; at Few Moda

Palms Clutch, $47.99; at She the Collection

Eyland Jewellery Rose Gold Matta Earrings, $57; at Kabiri

Tencel Cargo Jumpsuit, $79.95; at Gap

Small Wristlet, $65; at Fossil

Georgia Perry Egg Pin, $15; at Shopbop

The Silk Square Shirt, $88; at Everlane

Chill Pills Silicone iPhone Case, $32; at Ban.do

Reversible Bikini Crop Top, $25; at Topshop

Reversible Tanga Bikini Bottoms, $18; at Topshop

Lace Embroidered Top, $69.95; at J.Crew

The Black Stripes Plunging Romper, $68; at Nasty Gal

Pieces Belt with Embroidery, $23; at ASOS

Urban Renewal Recycled High-Rise Denim Skirt, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Castel Leather Espadrille Sandal, $90 (was $225); at Vince

Young Americans Jacket, $95 (was $245); at Beth Ditto

Minka Gold Choker, $48; at Rue Gembon

