30 Days Left of Summer, 30 Under-$100 Things to Buy

Late August is a tricky time of year: With the imminent approach of Labor Day, the ever-so-slightly cooler evenings, and the inescapable flood of back-to-school ads, it can feel like the season of leather jackets and pumpkin spice lattés should be here any day now. But then, at least here on the East Coast, summer tends to drone on for another full month or so—a blessing or a curse, depending on where you stand in regard to September heat waves and relentless air-conditioning.

To get you through these last 30 days of the season—no matter how you feel about them—we’ve rounded up the best end-of-summer gear to shop every day from now till fall, all less than $100. Ahead, get your fix of ruffled skirts, slogan tees, denim, and more.