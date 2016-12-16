What to Buy From This Weekend’s Epic Sales

I know what you’re thinking: wasn’t Black Friday, like, yesterday?! Well, not quite—it’s already been three weeks, which in retail time is a lot these days. Now , we’re officially in the midst of end-of-season sales, when the Fall 2016 collections (plus some Spring for good measure) are majorly marked down. The best part? It’s not only retailers that seem to have sales on every other weekend—Reformation, which only offers discounts twice a year, tops, just announced its year-end sale—and the selection of party dresses, bodysuits, and cozy-looking coats does not disappoint.

Net-A-Porter, likewise, has slashed prices to up to 70 percent off—so if you’re looking for a new designer bag or pair of boots on the (relative) cheap, now’s your chance to strike. Ditto Moda Operandi—though I’d suggest going straight to the source and sorting by size if you’re looking for a really good deal there, since most styles have only one or two sizes left in stock. Still, none of these are going to be cheap cheap—for that you’ll have to go to H&M, where the winter sale has hit 60 percent off.

Whether you’re scrambling for gifts (seriously: how is it already mid-December?!) or just want to pick up something for yourself (c’mon, you deserve it), shop some of the best end-of-season discounts in the slideshow below.