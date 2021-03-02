13 Ways To Start Wearing Spring’s Enamel Jewelry Trend Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I’m the type of gal who sticks to a few gold earrings or a simple gold chain and calls it a day, so I never thought I would be one to gravitate toward colorful jewelry. But if 2021 has taught me anything so far, it’s that I should probably branch out and try new things, and my newfound color obsession is making it that easy. Case in point: I have (somehow) fallen head over heels for the enamel jewelry trend that has been taking over my social media feeds. Luckily for me, these rainbow-brite pieces don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

It all started when I spotted a pair of Mejuri’s enamel hoops while aimlessly browsing the web the other night and instantly fell in love. I thought it was simply because I was tired, so I shut my laptop and tried to forget about them—but I couldn’t. Turns out, that was just the beginning of my enamel jewelry spiral. Now, I’ve found tons of different options at literally every price point imaginable, and they’re all sitting in my cart waiting for me to pull the proverbial trigger and place a slew of orders.

So, I’ve rounded up 13 of my favorite pieces of enamel jewelry to share with you, in hopes that I won’t be the only one impulse-shopping. And when I say these price points are good, I mean it! There’s a gorgeous enamel yin yang ring that you can buy on Amazon for under $12 bucks—although big spenders may want the original almost-$700 Bea Bongiasca ring that put the enamel look on the map.

As Cyndi Lauper once said: I see your true colors and they’re shining through on any of these pieces of colorful enamel jewelry. Read on to see a few of my favorite rings and earrings from incredible jewelry brands guaranteed to get you on board with this colorful trend come spring. Oh, and don’t be afraid to have fun with it!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. All products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These Pearl Enamel Hoops

I love when one item tackles two trends at once! These enamel hoop earrings from Kenneth Jay Lane are adorned with a pearl detail on the inner rim, and the bright blue color will also make you look just a little bit tanner once summer rolls around. I’m sold.

This Green Peridot Ring

This lime green ring from Ross-Simons is not for the faint of heart, but it is for the hella-trendy! It’s definitely a mini-splurge at just under $100, but Amazon’s lightning-fast shipping sweetens the deal. IMO, it’s honestly too pretty to pass up.

These Rose Quartz Hoops

At $100, Mejuri’s Monochrome Hoops are a great way to treat yourself to this trend without dipping too far into your savings. Mejuri’s take on the enamel look is a bit more subdued than the other options on this list, so browse their selection of muted, still-fun colorways if you’re a little unsure about going full-on rainbow.

This Yin Yang Ring

So, you want to be on-trend but you don’t want to spend a ton of money? I got you. Meet this two-toned yin yang ring from HJL. It retails for under $12, so you don’t have to stress about splurging on a trend piece. If you don’t want to wear it every day and risk speeding up the tarnishing process (it’s only $12, after all!), try styling it on a thin gold chain necklace for an alternate way to wear. Both options look chic to me!

These Half-Enamel Hoops

Gold jewelry has been my go-to for years, so I love that you can wear these hoops with either the ribbed gold or the enamel side facing forward. Two pairs for the price of one is a pretty damn good deal, don’tcha think?

These Chunky Gemstone Rings

These rings are so on-trend it hurts.Yes, they’re chunky and clunky, but TBH, that’s kind of the point! If you’re going to wear a colorful ring, why not go all-out with oversized gemstones and statement-making colors? These rings aren’t technically enamel, but the resin looks nearly identical and fits the trend’s colorful aesthetic perfectly.

This Initial Signet Ring

Signet rings are back, baby! While classic signet rings were engraved with family crests, this enamel option from BlankNYC on Etsy can be customized with your initial or the letter of your choice. These make great gifts if someone in your life is an avid jewelry collector—you can even personalize further with their favorite color for the enamel background!

This Dreamy Vine Ring

I had to include at least one super splurge-worthy item onto this list, so my apologies to your credit card! This twisted ring from Bea Bongiasca is basically the piece that kicked off the entire enamel trend, so let that be your reasoning behind this nearly-$700 purchase. Yes, she’s expensive, but isn’t she so pretty??

These Pink Huggie Hoops

You can never go wrong with a pair of gold huggies, and a little enamel makes everything better! These remind me of another pair that I bought right after I first got my ears pierced, so allow me to indulge in a bit of early-aughts nostalgia for just a moment. Adding these to my cart ASAP before I get all emotional.

This Beautiful Blue Ring

Simply put, I am obsessed with this ring. I normally opt for gold jewelry, so I love the gold setting and touch of gold on the inside of the band, not to mention the gorgeous vibrant blue stone complimenting the navy enamel. I will 100% be adding this into my daily jewelry collection—and if you aren’t into blue, it comes in multiple other colors, too.

Monochrome Ring $75 buy it

These Funky Rainbow Hoops

Roxanne Assoulin has won the fashion world over with her collection of playful and colorful jewelry, and these hoop earrings are actually a bit more subdued when compared to her other pieces. Still, they’re a fun way to dip your toes (or, um, ears) into the enamel trend with a ton of fun colors.

These Star-Studded Hoops

These dainty red and gold Melinda Maria hoops are a playful way to try out a bright color without going overboard. Plus, they’re priced at just under $60—but they look like they should cost way more than that. I’ve had my eye on this pair for a while, so I think it’s time to finally add them to my cart.

This Simple Pink Ring

If you’re more of a ring gal than anything else, this option from Brook and York is a fun pick to play into the enamel trend this season by layering it with your other favorites. I personally love how colorful enamel rings look when stacked with the rest of my thin gold rings for an unexpected pop.