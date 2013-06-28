Last week, we were a bit confused when reports surfaced that legendary Vogue editrix Anna Wintour had given Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the stamp of approval on naming their daughter North West. Considering Wintour’s alleged feelings about Kardashian (you know, that she’s the worst thing since socks and sandals), the entire situation baffled us, but now it appears there’s more to the story.

Just last evening, a story went up on Vogue.com by author Dalton Conley called “A Girl Named North? Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Baby Name Isn’t That Unusual,” which is essentially an ode to North West’s nomenclature. Conley notes that his children actually have way more bizarre names (his daughter’s name is just the letter “E,” and his son is named Yo Xing Heyno Augustus Eisner Alexander Weiser Knuckles), and that Kardashian and West shouldn’t be made fun of for their alternative choice.

Frankly, this seems completely out of place for Vogue. While their web content is certainly different from the magazine, it still doesn’t fit in whatsoever with their luxury fashion content. Clearly, this can only mean one thing: The reports were true, and Anna Wintour did practically name their baby, or at least give her seal of approval.

We guess that dinner Kardashian and West had at Wintour’s West Village townhouse before the Met Gala made more of an impact than we initially thought. Perhaps Kardashian’s fresh-off-the-runway Prada floral frock won the editrix over entirely.

Does this convince you to like the name North West, or are you still perplexed?

Head over to Vogue.com to read the full piece!

