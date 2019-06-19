Get Excited: EmRata’s Collab With Nasty Gal Has Finally Launched

Scroll To See More Images

Model, activist, swimwear designer, Instagram darling (and the list goes on) has partnered with Nasty Gal for the e-tailer’s latest limited-edition collab, EMRATA X Nasty Gal. The 55-piece collection went live this morning and features a range of trend-driven pieces, including denim and faux leather jackets, tomboyish wide leg trousers with matching oversized blazers, satin slip dresses and midis, and plenty of flirty crop tops — all inspired by EmRata’s signature style and available in sizes 0-28 for most styles.

Last week, Nasty Gal broke the news of the upcoming capsule over social media, with a few seductive teasers offering a glimpse of the collection’s size-inclusive pieces– and an alluring campaign modeled by the supermodel herself, of course. Last night, Ratajkowski hosted a dinner soiree at Gallery 287 in New York City to celebrate the drop, welcoming a slew of celeb attendees including Olivia Culpo and Sophie Elgort. Emrata sported the Take Cover Faux Leather Belted Jacket sans pants —a daring styling move that she pulled off seamlessly, as per usual.

Ratajkowski may be a sex symbol, but she also uses her platform to advocate for social justice reform and reproductive rights rather than dodging political discourse altogether out of fear of upsetting loyal fans. Her courageous approach to fostering a dialogue surrounding body positivity via social media, along with her ongoing commitment to debunking the archaic notion that embracing your sexuality is inherently un-feminist really resonated with the Nasty Gal ethos.

Since the beginning, the Nasty Gal has been dedicated to offering inclusive and stylish apparel for the empowered woman. Aside from her advocacy, EmRata’s also become a bona fide style icon. Her unparalleled knack for making sexy bodycons and six-pack-showcasing crop tops look sophisticated and trendy pieces look timeless, stands out sharply among the vast pool of style stars and influencers of the moment. “Nasty Gal has always been a brand that has never shied away from pushing the envelope,” said Ratajkowski in the Nasty Gal’s official press release.

“I love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal – it’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. I’m very excited to partner with them for this campaign!” In addition to EmRata-approved style staples, the drop is also choc-full of summer-ready trends, including tie-dye prints, ruched bodycon dresses, square-neck crop tops with lace-up details, and a couple pairs of jeans. Price points range from $28-$168 — but hurry, it’s selling out quick. See below to check out a few of our favorite pieces from this IG-friendly collection.

1. Take Cover Faux Leather Blazer, $140 at Nasty Gal

This one is almost sold out — move fast!

2. What Do You See Tie-Dye Dress, $90 at

This retro motif is about to go viral for summer.

3. Business as Usual Oversize Blazer, $110 at Nasty Gal

An Emrata-approved styling trick that makes micro-tops look sophisticated AF.

4. Only Love Can Shirt Like This Linen Collared Romper, $90 at Nasty Gal

Tomyboy charisma with a side of business-casual.

5. Quick Fix Lace-Up Crop Top, $60 at Nasty Gal

Poetic sleeves with sultry lace-up detail? Yes, please.

6. The Ruche-ure is Ours Satin Mini Dress, $80 at Nasty Gal

The ruche trend is still going strong for summer.

7. Ties on The Prize Satin Cupped Crop Top, $70 at Nasty Gal

Is this not the prettiest top you’ve ever seen?

8. Day Tripper Relaxed Denim Jacket, $100 at Nasty Gal

Proof that white denim > blue denim when it comes to jean jackets.

9. Cowl to be a Heartbreaker Satin Midi Dress, $90 at Nasty Gal

The elevated LBD midi that you’ll wear on repeat year round. Guaranteed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.