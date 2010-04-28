Emporio Armani Teams with Reebok on Athletics Line, Takes Gym Garb to a Designer Level

Photos courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Emporio Armani is getting sporty. The high-end line is teaming with Reebok on an activewear apparel collection under the name EA7/Reebok. Besides pairing well with toned abs and biceps, the new men’s and women’s capsule collections will feature a variety of pieces that will stick with Emporio’s clean aesthetic (plus a logo or two, of course).

Ladies can be on the lookout for harem and slim-fit pants with coordinating hoodies, tanks and a variety of footwear, while men can expect fitted tanks, fleece jackets, technical tops, sneakers and running shorts. The innovative footwear has style names like Pump Mega, Mega Chic and Chic Vintage, which have a good shot at being worn off the treadmill.

Giorgio Armani explained, Sportswear and activewear have become really important parts of our wardrobes.

I wanted to offer my customers the possibility of wearing sports clothes that were stylish and comfortable,” the silver-haired designer added.

Both women’s and men’s collections from the collaboration 15 shoe and 40 apparel styles each will hit gyms and stores (including Emporio Armani and Reebok retail posts, as well as select-high end department stores) beginning in July.

Prices aren’t the cheapest for athleticwear around, but it’s all relative when we’re talking designer labels. A tee will go for $65, while waterproof athletic jackets will retail for $190, with footwear ranging from $140-150.

The melding of fitness and fashion isn’t a new thing, but it seems to be an area that’s taking off. With successful collaborations like Stella McCartney and Adidas already changing the way gym-goers view their workout wardrobes, it’s highly possible the capsule collaboration could be a long-term thing.

The designer kept it vague though. “As with all my collaborations, I am delighted to be working with experts in their field,” he said.



The ‘Runner’ sneaker from the EA7/Reebok collection. Photo courtesy of EA7/Reebok



Woman’s apparel from the EA7/Reebok collection. Photo courtesy of EA7/Reebok



Woman’s apparel from the EA7/Reebok collection. Photo courtesy of EA7/Reebok

