Emporio Armani Gets an 80s and 90s Re, Re Remix

I admit, I am a trend junkie. It thrills me to try as many new and modern styles as I can, often making my own up along the way. That being said, when I open my closet there are certain pieces that no phase of fashion could ever outdo. That jacket or pair of pants that Ive had for years manages to transfer seamlessly from one season to the next, but never loses its classic appeal.

Playing on this versatile timelessness of certain clothes, Emporio Armani has created a capsule collection: Emporio Armani Remix. The collection pulled from the iconic fashion images that glossed the pages of the Emporio Armani Magazine for 10 years during the 80s and 90s for inspiration. These shots are on display as part of the Momenti di Emporio exhibition and offer an aesthetic that is unforgettable. Click through the slide show the see the ageless looks as they have been reinvented for Emporio Armani Remix.

The collection is exclusive to the United States and is on sale now at select Emporio Armani stores and at Armani 5th Avenue in NYC.