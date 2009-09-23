Empire State Building Green: Wizard of Oz’s 70th Anniversary (Plus Fall “Ruby Slippers”)

Today marks the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz. The 1939 film about Dorothy, Toto, Glinda, and the Wicked Witch of the West remains a classic and beloved movie after all these years. In celebration, theaters across the country will be screening the film.

Click here for more information on where you can see the film.

In an ironic twist of fate, though, the anniversary is timed with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad‘s visit to the United Nations in New York. Protesters of the Iranian President’s visit asked the city to make the lights on the Empire State Building green as a show of support. Green is the color of support for the protest against President Ahmadinejad in Iran.

The building will already be lit green during his visit, however, in honor of The Wizard of Oz‘s anniversary. Supporters are understandably pleased with the result, regardless of the intention.

In the same spirit, we have picked out our five favorite ruby slippers to walk down the yellow brick road.

Topshop kylie bow shoe, $80, at topshop.com

Daniblack rebel, $101, at zappos.com

Church’s classic burwood brogues, $470, at net-a-porter.com

Brian Atwood wagner patent peep-toe, $580, at net-a-porter.com

Christian Louboutin dillian, $1,695, at barneys.com