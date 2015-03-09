Who is Jussie Smollett? A Primer on the Talented ‘Empire’ Star

Are you watching “Empire” yet? If not, we suggest hightailing it to the nearest television and catching up on the FOX drama, which—for all its camp and overt network-ness—is really, really enjoyable. Much like FX’s biker drama “Sons of Anarchy,” which was a leather-clad retelling of Hamlet, “Empire” too borrows from the Bard, basing the show’s central relationship between father and three sons on “King Lear.”

That father is played by Terrence Howard, former thug turned millionaire music industry titan Lucious Lyon, who—after getting a grim health diagnosis—realizes he needs to pick one of his three sons to run his successful record label. Complicating this plan? The untimely release of his ex-wife Cookie from jail (played by Taraji P. Henson with such fierce hilarity and over-the-top drama, it’s not a stretch to imagine she based her character on Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington) who’s looking to collect what’s hers after doing 17 years for a crime that provided the initial $400,000 that stared Empire Records.

While everyone in the cast nails it, the breakout star is undoubtedly Jussie Smollet, who plays Jamal, Lucious’ middle son who’s a talented, hip, handsome singer and songwriter—John Legend will likely come to mind while you’re watching the show—and who also happens to be gay, much to the disgust of his father.

“Empire’ should be commended for its frank approach to homosexuality in the black community—it doesn’t sugarcoat Lucious’s guttural disapproval or his ignorance. There’s a heartbreaking flashback that shows Lucious so enraged by his young son’s effeminate nature, that he grabs him and stuffs him into a garbage can while Cookie screams and defends her son. The show’s co-creator, Lee Daniels, is openly gay and reportedly took that scene from his own life, which is probably why the character of Jamal is so captivating to watch.

For his part, Smollett plays Jamal with intelligence, vulnerability, and just enough sex appeal to make him attractive to both male and female viewers. So, who is Jussie Smollett? Below, a primer on the actor and singer who’s about to have a major breakthrough.

1. He’s been acting forever.

Smollett—who’s 31 now—started acting as a kid, co-starring in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks and alongside Elijah Wood in 1994’s “North.” In 1994, he and his five real-life siblings starred in a short-lived ABC sitcom called “On Our Own.” As an adult, he’s had roles on “The Mindy Project” and “Revenge.”

2. His sister is Jurnee Smollett.

Who you might remember as Michelle Tanner’s adorable best friend Denise on “Full House,” as responsible high school cheerleader Jess Merriweather on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” and as Heather Hall, Kristina’s campaign manager, on Season 5 of “Parenthood.”

3. He’s really a singer.

Smollett isn’t lip syncing in “Empire”—he released an album in 2012 called The Poisoned Hearts Club, and in February 2015, he confirmed that he had signed a recording contract with Columbia Records and would be releasing an album soon.

4. He has diverse genes.

Born in Santa Rosa, California, Jussie’s father was Jewish, and his mother is of African-American, Native American, Creole, and Irish descent.

5. He came out as gay on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

While filming a segment for the talk show in March 2015, the actor decided not to discuss his personal life, but then asked Ellen if they could film another segment backstage, in which he opened up about his sexuality.

“It was really important to me to make sure that it got across that there is no closet,” Jussie said. “There’s never been a closet. That I’ve been in. I don’t own a closet, I got a dresser, but I don’t have a closet, but I have a home and that is my responsibility to protect that home.”

“So that’s why I choose not to talk bout my personal life. But there is without a doubt, no closet that I’ve ever been in, and I just wanted to make that clear, but it was most important for me to make that clear to you on your show at this time in the world. And that’s where I’m at,” he added. “So lets not read into it the wrong when I say that I don’t talk about my personal life, I’m saying that. But it is in no way to hide or deny who god made me. Ya know?”