25 Ways to Wear Emojis Every Single Day

Emoji has dominated pop culture for months, so it really should shock no one that the cartoon-like creations are filtering into fashion now, too. Especially when you consider that Google recently released info on the most-searched fashion pieces, and jogger pants came it at number one–but not just any old sweats, emoji jogger pants.

Sweats aren’t the only style getting an emoji upgrade right now though–clutches, shoes, tops, and even swimwear are suddenly popping up with a happy poop print or laughing-crying face. We even found 25 rad emoji print pieces that you can buy online right now. Happy shopping! 💩