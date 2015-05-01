StyleCaster
25 Ways to Wear Emojis Every Single Day

Emoji has dominated pop culture for months, so it really should shock no one that the cartoon-like creations are filtering into fashion now, too. Especially when you consider that Google recently released info on the most-searched fashion pieces, and jogger pants came it at number one–but not just any old sweats, emoji jogger pants.

Sweats aren’t the only style getting an emoji upgrade right now though–clutches, shoes, tops, and even swimwear are suddenly popping up with a happy poop print or laughing-crying face. We even found 25 rad emoji print pieces that you can buy online right now. Happy shopping! 💩

1 of 25

Poo Emoji Embroidered Leather Flat Clutch, $80.51; at Etsy

Monkey Emojis See No Evil Sweatshirt, $25; at Etsy

Duffle Bag, $52; at Print All Over Me

White Emoji Joggers, $45; at Culture 45

Emoji Iron On Parch, $5; at Etsy

100 Emoji White Logo Boxy Crewneck, $12.98; at Etsy

Emoji Hands Panties, $16; at Who Cares NYC?

Blue Emoji Duffle Bag, $52; at Print All Over Me

Emoji Backpack, $52; at Shop Jeen

Emoji Tech Decals, $9.60; at Shop Jeen

White Emoji Pants, $74; at Print All Over Me

I Love Emojis Sweatshirt, $33.75; at Shop Jeen

Emoji Clutch in White, $48; at Kitson

Heart Halter, $36; at Shop Jeen

Emoji Socks, $18; at Etsy

Emoji Lady Bikini, $55; at Who Cares NYC?

Heart Eyes Emoji Necklace, $9; at Etsy

Emoji Style Case For iPhone 6, $9.99; at Etsy

Emoji Socks, $12; at Who Cares NYC?

Thumbs Up Emoji Pocket Tee, $19.90; at Wet Seal

Emoji Necklace, $6.73; at Etsy

Allegra K Women's Emoji Printed Long Sleeve Sweater, $12.44; at Amazon

Blink Emoji T-Shirt, $38; at Print All Over Me

Emoji Bag, $36; at AliExpress

