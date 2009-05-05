Emobi Swimwear

This summer, trade in your old swimsuit for an environmentally friendly one while you frolic in the sun. Australian swimwear company Emobi has managed to balance an impressive material composition with its cutesy, flattering designs for suits that are worthy of some major sun-soaking.

Jess Salter created Emobi with the notion of “fresh, fashion-forward goodness” in mind. And since its launch in 2007, Emobi has received praises on its innovative designs from fashion publications such as Marie Claire, Instyle and Glamour. Most notably, WGSN ranked it as one of the “Top Swimwear Brands” in 2007.

A french polynesian name for “birth”, Emobi lives up to its name by delivering original designs and in-house prints, water-based dyes and premium breathable UPF 50+ fabrics. Reasonably priced and an impressive shipping schedule, Emobi proves that when it comes to going green, there’s always a win-win situation.

Emobi is available online at Emobi.com