Emmys Red Carpet Accessories: The Unsung Heroes

Yes, we all love to see and critique the red carpet gowns from awards shows. But the look is nothing without some serious bling, a great clutch and sky-high heels. So let’s give the accessories from last night’s Emmys a little love.
Check out the best and worst from last night’s show.
From Kerry Washington‘s red Jimmy Choo clutch tomodel Jamie Bochert who sported what appeared to be a large bird over her shoulder, we’ve got the best and strangest accessories from the Emmys red carpet soire. Click through to sneak a peek our pics and let us know which ones strike your fancy.
Photos courtesy of SIPA and Shoerazzi
In a surprising twist, Rachael Harris goes the hispter route and wears large black glasses to the Emmys.
Gwyneth Paltrow compliments her gorgeous Pucci ensemble with black and gold Roger Vivier heels.
We're not sure what happened here, but if you're missing a large bird, contact Jamie Bochert. We have a feeling she'll know something about it.
Heidi Klum looked amazing last night sporting Lorraine Shwartz jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes. But Seal definitely steals some of the attention with his open shirt and necklace look.
Fringe actress Anna Torv wins for best earrings of the evening.
Maria Menounos compliments her dress with these gorgeous tear drop earrings.
Kerry Washington keeps the red trend going with her Jimmy Choo clutch.
Christina Hendricks sparkles in her Christian Louboutin heels.
Sarah Hyland wearing Giuseppe Zanotti ankle strap platforms.