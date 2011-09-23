The Emmys, Missoni and More: Our Top 5 of the Week

This week, the dust of New York Fashion Week settled. We got some sleep and finally ate something. Many flew to Europe for London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. Here are our top articles of this past week.

1. It’s Emmys Fashion on thin ice. Here’s what we had to say about stars looks, who soared and who flopped.

2. Were you one of the lucky few who snagged stuff from the Missoni for Target collection? The piece takes a look at how to wear that stuff without crashing and burning.

3. The cast of Glee was named worst dressed at the Emmys. Do you agree?

4. Hate Scott Disick? He has something to say about it. On the CW.

5. Everyone’s favorite Project Runway winner dressed Heidi Klum at this years Emmys. Fabulous, Christian Siriano, fabulous.