StyleCaster
Share

Your Complete Guide to the Emmys: Trivia, Ones to Watch, Key Moments

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Complete Guide to the Emmys: Trivia, Ones to Watch, Key Moments

Spencer Cain
by

This Sunday marks the 65th annual Emmy Awards, a celebration of primetime television’s best and brightest. The A-list awards show will air on ABC at 8:00 PM EST, and while many of us simply watch the show to gage the glamour of the red carpet, there’s always a lot to look forward to.

Instead of breaking down our picks and predictions for the big night (which, as a matter of fact, you can read here), we decided to give you a little more. In the gallery, you’ll find an array at Emmys-themed fun facts, memorable moments, as well as what you can expect from Sunday’s big show.

Click through the slideshow and let us know what you’re most excited for! 

Promoted Stories

share