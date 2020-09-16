Walk Down Red Carpet Memory Lane With The 10 Best Emmys Fashion Moments Of All Time

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to red carpet fashion, the Emmy Awards are always top-notch. I’m a sucker for any event for which all my favorite celebrities arrive dressed to the nines, and the Emmys fashion and red carpet looks never disappoint. For fans of television, this is the biggest night of year—and the stars aways dress to impress, nominated or not. While the Oscars typically boast an Old Hollywood vibe, the Emmys are newer, fresher and, quite frankly, just as glamorous as the Academy Awards. Sorry, film industry, but television is stealing the spotlight when it comes to red carpet slays!

Whether you usually tune into the Emmys or not, perusing all the best fashion from the night the morning after is a must, and many of the best looks have stood the test of time. So many iconic outfits have been introduced on the Emmy Awards red carpet, and it just gets better each and every year. I’m talking Laverne Cox and Sarah Hyland in Christian Siriano (2019 and 2012, respectively), Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta, Zendaya in Vera Wang (a legendary ensemble, be still my heart) and so many more jaw-dropping looks that will go down in fashion history.

From sleek and sophisticated gowns to over-the-top looks from high-end designers, there has been so much incredible fashion from the Emmy Awards. So, to help us all take a little trip down memory lane, I’ve rounded up 10 of the best Emmys red carpet looks from the last 10 years. Quintessential stars and actors just beginning to blossom in their careers make appearances—along with some iconic fashion, of course.

Keep reading to see 10 of the best Emmys red carpet moments of all time—and then promptly add each outfit to your Pinterest inspo boards. Once you’re reminded of just how perfect Emmys fashion can be, you won’t be able to resist.

1. Laverne Cox In Christian Siriano

Laverne Cox can do no wrong in my eyes—especially when it comes to her red carpet fashion. This Christian Siriano look from the 2019 Emmys is a serious jaw-dropper. The drama! The sophistication! The beauty! This ensemble has it all and more.

2. Kerry Washington All Blinged Out

Kerry Washington has had some truly incredible red carpet looks through the years, but this Marc Jacobs gown from the 2015 Emmy Awards is one of my favorite dresses of all time. Talk about intricacy, folks. Plus, the sheer moment is honestly everything.

3. Sarah Paulson In A Feathery Stunner

At least one black dress had to make it onto this list—but it’s definitely not your average gown. Serving major Black Swan vibes, Sarah Paulson slayed the 2018 Emmys in this Oscar de la Renta look. And no, I will never be the same, thanks for asking.

4. Zendaya In Vera Wang

I’m pretty sure Zendaya at the 2019 Emmys broke the internet. Wearing a Vera Wang gown that made the actress look like a sexy, lingerie-clad Ariel from The Little Mermaid, this is one of the best (best!!) Emmy Awards looks of all time.

5. Kiernan Shipka In Miu Miu

Before Kiernana Shipka was our badass Sabrina the teenage witch, she was little Sally Draper on the hit series Mad Men. Two years after the series ended, the actress stepped onto the 2017 Emmys red carpet once again—only this time, all grown up. Shipka’s Miu Miu gown was understated in the best way, and the perfect first step out of Sally Draper’s shoes.

6. Chrissy Metz In A Gorgeous Green Number

Chrissy Metz did not come to play at the 2018 Emmys; she came to slay. Wearing a gorgeous green gown designed by John Paul Ataker, Metz became a sartorial icon. Simple and elegant—but with a fun twist—this was a stunning choice for the Emmys red carpet.

7. Taraji P. Henson In A Red & Pink Dream

Taraji P. Henson was a true vision at the 2019 Emmy Awards. She stepped onto the red carpet in this color-blocked gown by Vera Wang, and it’s since become a look I dream about often. So! Gorgeous!

8. Ginnifer Goodwin In Monique Lhuillier

The year 2012 was a great time for television—and Once Upon a Time, the drama set in the world of fairytales had just finished its first season. The star of the show, Ginnifer Goodwin, showed up to the Emmys that year in a swoon-worthy Monique Lhuillier gown I have never forgotten. *Chef’s kiss!*

9. Sarah Hyland In Christian Siriano

It should come as no surprise that another Christian Siriano gown makes the list—this time, worn by Sarah Hyland at the 2014 Emmys. Honestly, this two-piece moment was a perfect look for that year, and Hyland looked seriously incredible in it. Bravo.

10. Julianne Hough Covered In Swarovski Crystals

Talk about glitz and glamour! Julianne Hough’s Swarvoski crystal-covered Georges Hobeika gown will forever go down in history as one of the most gorgeous and luxurious Emmys look to date. This ensemble from 2012 will stand the test of time.